Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell steadily from £96 to £102

An entry of 1,300 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, February 27 sold in a very firm trade with prices slightly increased on the week.

Heavy hoggets sold steadily from £96 to £102 each with top quality pens from 385p to 416p per kilo paid for 27 hoggets weighing 24.4 kilos at £101.50 each followed by 40 hoggets weighing 24.1k at £97.50 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 400p to a top of 458p per kilo for a Moneymore producer for 21.2 kilos at £97 each followed by 424p per kilo for 20.4 kilos at £86.50 from a Loughbrickland farmer.

A small entry of stores sold to 436p per kilo for 17.3 kilos at £75.50 each from a Dungannon producer.

Heavy cull ewes sold from £75 to £110 each.

Doubles sold at £218, £210 and £202.

Singles sold at £220, £175 and £170 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Keady farmer: 24.4k, £101.50, 416p; Armagh farmer: 24.1k, £97.50, 405p; Keady farmer: 24.2k, £97.80, 404p; Redrock farmer: 24k, £96, 400p; Belleeks farmer: 24.8k, £98.50, 397p; Altnamackin farmer: 25.4k, £100.80, 397p; Markethill farmer: 25k, £99.20, 397p; Armagh farmer: 24k, £95, 396p and Loughgall farmer: 24.5k, £96.80, 395p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Moneymore farmer: 21.2k, £97, 458p; Loughbrickland farmer: 20.4k, £96.50, 424p; Poyntzpass farmer: 23.4k, £98, 419p; Scarva farmer: 20.6k, £86, 417p; Markethill farmer: 23.4k, £97, 415p; Armagh farmer: 22k, £91, 414p; Armagh farmer: 23.4k, £96.50, 412p and Tandragee farmer: 22.6k, £93.20, 412p.

STORES

Dungannon farmer: 17.3k, £75.50, 436p; Loughbrickland farmer: 19.9k, £84, 422p; Loughbrickland farmer: 19.5k, £82, 421p; Moneymore farmer: 12.9k, £52, 403p; Eglish farmer: 19.6k, £76, 388p and Portadown farmer: 19.4k, £74, 381p.