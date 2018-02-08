Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell to a top of £104 each

An entry of 1,110 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 7th February sold in a noticeably firmer trade.

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of £104 each paid for 20 hoggets weighing 26 kilos from a Richhill farmer at 400p followed by 394p for 24 kilos at £94.50 each.

Several more pens sold from £98 to £104 each.

In all, the entire entry of heavy hoggets averaged 25.8 kilos at £98 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold to a top of 408p for 23.3 kilos at £95 each for a Middletown farmer followed by 401p per kilo for 32 hoggets weighing 23.3 kilos at £93.50 each for a Loughgilly farmer.

All top quality middleweight hoggets sold from 385p to 400p per kilo.

Store trade was firm to a top of 400p per kilo for 21 hoggets weighing 18 kilos at £72 each for an Armagh farmer.

Main demand from 360p to 397p per kilo.

First quality cull ewes sold from £70 to £90 each. Second quality from £50 to £65 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold from £170 to a top of £222 each.

Good quality singles sold to a top of £170 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Richhill farmer: 26k, £104, 400p; Loughgilly farmer: 24k, £94.50, 394p; Kilkeel farmer: 25.2k, £98.50, 391p; Tassagh farmer: 24k, £91.50, 381p; Killylea farmer: 24.4k, £93, 381p; Armagh farmer: 24.4k, £93, 381p; Tassagh farmer: 24.8k, £94, 379p; Tandragee farmer: 26.4k, £98.80, 374p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Armagh farmer: 23.3k, £95, 408p; Loughgilly farmer: 23.3k, £93.50, 401p; Dungannon farmer: 22.5k, £90, 400p; Armagh farmer: 22.9k, £91.50, 399p; Derrynoose farmer: 20.9k, £83, 397p; Kilkeel farmer: 23.7k, £94, 397p; Newry farmer: 20.8k, £82, 394p; Hilltown farmer: 20.3k, £80, 394p.

STORES

Richhill farmer: 18k, £72, 400p; Aughnacloy farmer: 17.5k, £69.50, 397p; Whitecross farmer: 18.6k, £73.50, 395p; Whitecross farmer: 18.5k, £73, 395p; Mowhan farmer: 17.6k, £69, 392p; Poyntzpass farmer: 19.8k, £76.50, 386p; Mayobridge farmer: 19.7k, £74.50, 378p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 17.9k, £67, 374p.