Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell to a top price of £125.50

An entry of 1,700 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 7th March sold in a further improved trade.

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of £125.50 each with all heavy hoggets selling steadily from £117 to £124 per head with the entire entry of 460 heavy hoggets averaged 27 kilos at £120 each.

Top rate for heavy hoggets of 483p per kilo was paid for 12 hoggets weighing 26 kilos at £125.50 each followed by 482p per kilo for 9 hoggets weighing 24.9 kilos at £120 each from a Scarva farmer.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 470p to a top of 509p per kilo paid twice for 18 hoggets weighing 22 kilos at £112 each and for 30 hoggets 22 kilos at £112 each. The entire entry of 550 middleweights averaged 22.4 kilos at £104.30 each 465p per kilo.

A large entry of cull ewes sold in a significantly firmer demand.

Top quality ewes sold to a top of £136, £126 and £119 with all good quality heavy ewes from £90 to £112 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £70 to £85 each.

Nearly 100 lots in the breeding ring sold in a steady demand with doubles selling to a top of £202 each and singles to a top of £180 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Lurgan farmer: 26k, £125.50, 483p; Scarva farmer: 24.9k, £120, 482p; Jerrettspass farmer: 25k, £120, 480p; Keady farmer: 24.6k, £118, 480p; Poyntzpass farmer: 25.2k, £120, 476p; Newry farmer: 24.8k, £118, 476p; Portadown farmer: 26k, £123, 473p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Fourtowns farmer: 22k, £112, 509p; Poyntzpass farmer: 22k, £112, 509p; Portadown farmer: 23k, £116.50, 507p; Loughbrickland farmer: 22.1k, £110, 498p; Lurgan farmer: 23.9k, £117, 489p; Markethill farmer: 22.1k, £106, 479p; Scarva farmer: 23k, £110, 478p; Bessbrook farmer: 23k, £108.50, 472p.