Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell up to £96 each

The extreme weather conditions had an adverse effect on sheep numbers on Wednesday 17th January at Markethill with a smaller entry of 550 sheep.

Trade remained exceptionally strong.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold to a top of 370p per kilo for 24.3k at £90 each followed by 367p for 24.9k at £91.50 each.

All good quality heavy hoggets sold from £90 to £96 each and from 350p to 366p per kilo.

Middleweight hoggets sold to a top of 399p per kilo for 15 hoggets weighing 20.3k at £93 each.

All good quality pens sold from 360p to 383p per kilo.

Good quality store lambs sold from 370p to 381p per kilo for 19.7k at £75 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £70 to £90 each with second quality from £40 to £65 each.

In the breeding ring good quality doubles sold from £180 to £222 each. Singles from £130 to £152 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Portadown farmer: 24.3k, £90, 370p; Armagh farmer: 24.9k, £91.50, 367p; Tandragee farmer: 25.4k, £93, 366p; Armagh farmer: 24.6k, £90, 366p; Mountnorris farmer: 24.1k, £88, 365p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.9k, £90, 361p; Armagh farmer: 25.5k, £91.50, 359p; Glenanne farmer: 24.4k, £87.50, 359p; Portadown farmer: 24.8k, £88, 355p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Tandragee farmer: 23.3k, £93, 399p; Tullyherron farmer: 21.9k, £83.80, 383p; Mayobridge farmer: 23.5k, £87, 370p; Markethill farmer: 22.9k, £84.50, 369p; Armagh farmer: 23.4k, £85.50, 365p; Markethill farmer: 23.2k, £84.50, 364p; Armagh farmer: 22.7k, £82.50, 363p; Irvinestown farmer: 21k, £76, 362p.