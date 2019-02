Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sold from £97 to £102 each

A smaller entry of 870 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, February 20 sold in a noticeably stronger trade for fat hoggets.

Heavy hoggets sold from £97 to £102 each with top quality pens from 380p to 415p per kilo paid for 24.2 kilos at £100.50 each followed by 411p paid for 39 hoggets weighing 24.1 kilos at £99 each for an Aghalee farmer.

Good quality middleweights sold from 395p to 431p per kilo for 20.9 kilos at £90 each for a Lisburn farmer followed by 418p per kilo for 20 kilos at £83.50 each from a Newry producer.

A small entry of stores sold from 375p to 428p per kilo for 18 kilos at £77 each.

Cull ewe trade was firmer.

Good quality ewes from £75 to £100 each.

Second quality ewes from £50 to £65 each.

An increased entry of ewes and lambs.

Doubles sold to a top of £245 each and singles to a top of £180 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Scarva farmer: 24.2k, £100.50, 415p; Aghalee farmer: 24.1k, £99, 411p; Tandragee farmer: 25.1k, £100, 398p; Armagh farmer: 25k, £98, 392p; Newry farmer: 25k, £97, 388p; Portadown farmer: 26k, £100.50, 387p and Newry farmer: 26k, £100, 385p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Lisburn farmer: 20.9k, £90, 431p; Newry farmer: 20k, £83.50, 418p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21.9k, £91, 416p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 20.4k, £84.50, 414p; Lisburn farmer: 21.3k, £88, 413p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 21.8k, £89, 408p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21.4k, £87, 407p; Whitecross farmer: 21.6k, £87, 403p; Markethill farmer: 21.9k, £88, 402p and Moy farmer: 22.4k, £89.80, 401p.

STORES

Portadown farmer: 18k, £77, 428p; Moy farmer: 16k, £66, 413p; Benburb farmer: 19.9k, £79.50, 400p; Caledon farmer: 19.1k, £75, 393p; Portadown farmer: 19.6k, £76, 388p and Newry farmer: 16k, £60, 375p.