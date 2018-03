Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sold to £112.20 each

An entry of 500 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 28th February sold in the best trade so far this year.

Heavy hoggets sold to £112.20 each paid for 24 hoggets 26.1kg 430p per kg, followed by 30 hoggets 26kg at £111 each 427p per kg.

Several pens sold from £105-£110 with a top of 440p per kg for 25kg at £110 each.

Good quality mid weight hoggets sold to a top of 472p per kg at £104.80 for a Kilkeel farmer, followed by 464p per kg for 20 hoggets 22.4kg at £104 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

All good quality mid weight hoggets sold from 430p to 450p per kg.

Cull ewes sold from £70-£85 each.

Second quality from £50-£60.

An increased entry of ewes and lambs sold in a steady demand with doubles selling from £160-£215 and singles from £130-£160 each.

Heavy hoggets

Portadown farmer 25kg, £110, £440; Milford farmer 24.7kg, £108, £437; Richhill farmer 25kg, £109, £436; Tynan farmer 26.1kg, £112.20, £430; Markethill farmer 26kg, £111, £427.

Midweight hoggets

Kilkeel farmer 22.2kg, £104.80, £472; Newtownhamilton farmer 22.4k, £104, £464; Loughgilly farmer 21.2kg, £95, £450; Richhill farmer 23.7kg, £106, £447; Keady farmer 21.8kg, £97.20, £446; Armagh farmer 21.5k, £94.50, £439; Armagh farmer 23.9kg, £104.50, £437; Milford farmer 21.5k, £94, £437; Markethill farmer 23.8kg, £103.50, £434.