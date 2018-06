Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £100 to £108 each

An entry of 1350 lambs in Markethill on Wednesday, June 20th sold in a slightly easier trade although there was still a 100% clearance on the night.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £100 to £108 each and from 420p to a top of 442p per kilo for 24 kilos at £106 each for a Cloughoge farmer followed by 430p for 25 kilos at £107.50 for a Killylea farmer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £90 to £107 each and from 440p to a top of 475p per kilo for 21.7 kilos at £103 each followed by 456p per kilo for 21.9k at £100 each.

A total of 290 cull ewes sold from £80 to £110 each.

Second quality ewes sold from £55 to £70 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Cloughoge farmer: 24k, £106, 442p; Laurelvale farmer: 24.2k, £106, 438p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.7k, £108, 437p; Markethill farmer: 24.4k, £106.50, 436p; Magheragall farmer: 24.5k, £106, 433p; Killylea farmer: 25k, £107.50, 430p; Kilkeel farmer: 24.9k, £107, 430p and Richhill farmer: 24.3k, £103, 424p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Portadown farmer: 21.7k, £103, 475p; Lisnadill farmer: 21.9k, £100, 456p; Markethill farmer: 22.4k, £102, 455p; Killylea farmer: 23k, £104.50, 454p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 22.6k, £102.50, 454p; Armagh farmer: 23.7k, £107, 452p; Crossmaglen farmer: 20k, £90, 450p and Coagh farmer: 23k, £103, 448p.