Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £78 to £85 each

An entry of 1,280 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, November 7th sold in a steady demand.

Heavy lambs sold from £78 to £85 each and good quality pens sold from 320p to a top of 334p per kilo for 32 lambs 24.1 kilos at £80.50 from a Moira farmer followed by 330p for 24.7 kilos at £81.50 each from a Dromara producer.

Good quality middleweights sold steadily from 340p to 361p per kilo for 20.8 kilos at £75 from a Magheralin farmer.

Store lambs continued to sell in an exceptionally good trade.

Light stores sold from 370p to 421p per kilo for 15.2 kilos at £64 each.

Stronger stores sold to 391p per kilo for 17.9 kilos at £70 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £60 to £79 and plainer ewes from £40 to £55 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Moira farmer: 24.1k, £80.50, 334p; Dromara farmer: 24.7k, £81.50, 330p; Mayobridge farmer: 24.3k, £80, 329p; Keady farmer: 21.1k, £79, 328p; Kilkeel farmer: 25.3k, £81.50, 322p; Benburb farmer: 24.4k, £78.50, 322p and Cabra farmer: 25.4k, £81.50, 321p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Magheralin farmer: 20.8k, £75, 361p; Clare farmer: 20k, £72, 360p; Killeavey farmer: 21.2k, £75, 354p; Keady farmer: 20.5k, £72.50, 354p; Cullyhanna farmer: 20.7k, £73, 353p and Markethill farmer: 21.6k, £75.50, 350p.

STORES

Lurgan farmer: 15.2k, £64, 421p; Magheralin farmer: 16.7k, £68, 407p; Dromara farmer: 14.5k, £59, 407p; Killeavey farmer: 15.8k, £64, 405p; Cookstown farmer: 17.8k, £70, 393p; Keady farmer: 17.9k, £70, 391p; Magheralin farmer: 19.1k, £73.50, 385p; Lislea farmer: 14.4k, £55, 382p and Lislea farmer: 12.7k, £48.50, 381p.