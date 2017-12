Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £85 to £91.50 each

An entry of 850 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 13th December sold in an exceptional trade.

Heavy lambs sold from £85 to £91.50 each with good quality pens from 341p to 362p per kilo for 25 kilos at £90.50 each.

Good quality middleweights sold from 366p to 380p per kilo for 23 kilos at £87.50 each followed by 372p for 23 kilos at £85.50 each.

Store lambs sold in a good trade. Light lambs sold from 343p to 378p per kilo for 18.8 kilos at £71 each.

An exceptional cull ewe trade sold to £110 each with others making from £79 to £92 each.

A special entry of 190 springer and breeding ewes had a complete clearance with prices topping at £188, £160, £152 (for several pens) and £150.

HEAVY LAMBS

Hamiltonsbawn farmer: 25k, £90.50, 362p; Poyntzpass farmer: 24.9k, £90, 361p; Kilkeel farmer: 25.7k, £90, 352p; Collone farmer: 26k, £91, 349p; Mayobridge farmer: 25.5k, £88, 345p; Armagh farmer: 24.7k, £85, 344p; Markethill farmer: 26.8k, £91.50, 341p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Keady farmer: 23k, £85.50, 372p; Markethill farmer: 23.9k, £88.50, 370p; Kilkeel farmer: 23.8k, £88, 370p; Jerrettspass farmer: 23.4k, £86.50, 370p; Markethill farmer: 22.5k, £82.50, 367p; Armagh farmer: 22.7k, £83.20, 366p.

STORES

Cullyhanna farmer: 18.8k, £71, 378p; Cullyhanna farmer: 19.4k, £70.50, 363p; Tynan farmer: 16.4k, £58, 354p; Drumlough farmer: 19.8k, £70, 354p; Madden farmer: 17.5k, £60, 343p.