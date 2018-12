Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £88 to £94 each

An entry of 1,550 sheep on Wednesday, December 12th sold in a slightly easier trade for fat lambs with store lamb trade remaining exceptionally strong.

Heavy lambs sold from £88 to £94 each and all good quality pens sold from 350p to 390p per kilo paid for 24 kilos at £93.50 each followed by 371p for 24.1 kilos at £89.50 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 370p to a top of 415p per kilo for 20.6 kilos at £85.50 each from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by 400p for 20 kilos at £80 from a Silverbridge farmer.

Store lambs sold to a top of 456p per kilo for 17 kilos at £77.50 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by 445p per kilo for 18kilos at £80 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

All good quality store lambs sold from 380p to 440p per kilo.

A small entry of cull ewes sold readily.

Good quality ewes sold from £70 to £95 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £47 to £65 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Keady farmer: 24k, £93.50, 390p; Armagh farmer: 24.1k, £89.50, 371p; Gilford farmer: 24.2k, £89.50, 370p; Crossmaglen farmer: 24.7k, £90, 364p; Rathfriland farmer: 24.3k, £88.50, 364p; Jerrettspass farmer: 24.3k, £87.80, 361p; Armagh farmer: 24.4k, £88, 361p and Armagh farmer: 24.6k, £88.50, 360p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Drumlough farmer: 20.6k, £85.50, 415p; Silverbridge farmer: 20k, £80, 400p; Drumlough farmer: 21.2k, £84.50, 399p; Gilford farmer: 21.4k, £83, 388p; Galbally farmer: 21.5k, £83, 386p; Markethill farmer: 20k, £77, 385p; Loughbrickland farmer: 20.8k, £80, 385p; Galbally farmer: 20.2k, £77, 381p; Armagh farmer: 20.8k, £79, 380p and Middletown farmer: 22.8k, £86, 377p.

STORE LAMBS

Newry farmer: 17k, £77.50, 456p; Poyntzpass farmer: 18k, £80, 445p; Middletown farmer: 18.1k, £79.50, 439p; Galbally 18k, £79, 439p; Mullaghbawn farmer: 17.7k, £76, 434p; Castlewellan farmer: 16k, £69, 431p; Castlewellan farmer: 18.1k, £77.50, 428p: Castlewellan farmer: 17.4k, £74, 425p and Castlewellan farmer: 19.2k, £81.50, 425p.