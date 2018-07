Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £90 to £99 each

An entry of 1,450 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, July 4th sold in a mostly easier trade.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 370p to 393p per kilo for 22k at £86.50 each followed by 391p for 22.5k at £88 each.

Heavy lambs sold from £90 to £99 each and up to 388p per kilo for 25.5k at £99.20 each.

An entry of 360 cull ewes returned a steady demand with good quality ewes from £70 to £100 each.

Plainer ewes from £45 to £65 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Caledon farmer: 25.5k, £99, 388p; Middletown farmer: 25k, £97, 388p; Birches farmer: 25k, £96.50, 386p; Loughgall farmer: 24.5k, £94, 384p; Ballyvalley farmer: 25.6k, £96.50, 377p; Portadown farmer: 24.8k, £93, 375p; Markethill farmer: 24k, £90, 375p and Scarva farmer: 25.4k, £95, 374p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Poyntzpass farmer: 22k, £86.50, 393p; Belleeks farmer: 22.5k, £88, 391p; Newry farmer: 21.5k, £84, 391p; Cullyhanna farmer: 21k, £82, 390p; Belleeks farmer: 21.4k, £83, 388p; Rathfriland farmer: 20.7k, £80, 386p and Cullyhanna farmer: 22k, £85, 386p.