Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell steadily from £102 to £107 each

An entry of 900 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, June 27th sold in a steady trade.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 435p to a top of 464p for 22k at £102 each followed by 458p for 22.8k at £104.50 each.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £102 to £107 each and averaged £105.50 each.

Top price of 438p per kilo for 24.2k at £106 each followed by 430p for 24.3k at £104.50 each.

Over 300 cull ewes sold in a steady demand.

Good quality ewes sold from £70 to £95 each with plainer type ewes from £50 to £65 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Jerrettspass farmer: 24.2k, £106, 438p; Moy farmer: 24.3k, £106, 436p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.3k, £104.50, 430p; Corbet farmer: 24.5k, £104.50, 427p; Markethill farmer: 24.5k, £104, 424p; Portadown farmer: 24.5k, £103, 420p; Jerrettspass farmer: 26.4k, £107, 405p and Portadown farmer: 27k, £105, 389p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Cullyhanna farmer: 22k, £102, 464p; Tandragee farmer: 22.8k, £104.50, 458p; Kilkeel farmer: 21.6k, £97.50, 451p; Whitecross farmer: 21.7k, £97.50, 449p; Armagh farmer: 23k, £103, 448p; Dorsey farmer: 23.5k, £105, 447p; Poyntzpass farmer: 23.3k, £104, 446p; Armagh farmer: 21.8k, £97, 445p and Glenanne farmer: 21.6k, £96, 444p.