Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell steadily from £78 to £83 each

An entry of 1,150 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, September 19th sold in a firmer for both fat lambs and stores.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 340p to 358p per kilo for 22.2k at £79.50 each and for 20k at £71.50.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £78 to £83 each with a top of 342p per kilo for 24k at £82 each.

A large entry of store lambs sold to a top of 447p per kilo for 30 lambs weighing 15k at £67 each followed by 432p per kilo for 30 lambs weighing 14.6k at £63 each. Stronger stores sold to 395p per kilo for 8 lambs weighing 17.7k at £70 each.

Main demand for good quality stores from 370p to 417p per kilo.

First quality cull ewes sold from £70 to £100 each with second quality from £45 to £60 each.

Breeding hoggets sold to a top of £145.

Main demand from £120 to £140 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Markethill farmer: 24k, £82, 342p; Tandragee farmer: 21.1k, £81, 336p; Armagh farmer: 24.3k, £81.50, 335p; Kilkeel farmer: 24.5k, £81, 331p; Silverbridge farmer: 24.4k, £80.50, 330p; Kilkeel farmer: 24.1k, £79.50, 330p; Dorsey farmer: 25k, £81.80, 327p; Middletown farmer: 24.8k, £81, 327p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Glenanne farmer: 22.2k, £79.50, 358p; Armagh farmer: 20k, £71.50, 358p; Drumiller farmer: 20k, £70.50, 353p; Foley farmer: 21.5k, £75.50, 351p; Middletown farmer: 21k, £73, 348p; Newry farmer: 22.5k, £78, 347p; Tandragee farmer: 23.1k, £80, 346p; Cullyhanna farmer: 21.5k, £74, 344p.

STORES

Armagh farmer: 15k, £67, 447p; Caledon farmer: 14.6k, £63, 432p; Dungannon farmer: 16.8k, £70, 417p; Dungannon farmer: 16.5k, £68.50, 396p and Dungannon farmer: 17.7k, £70, 395p.