Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell steadily from £90 to £95 each

A small entry of sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, December 19th sold in a firmer demand.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £90 to £95 each which was paid on three occasions with good quality heavies selling at 365p to a top of 383p per kilo for 24.8 kilos at £95 each.

The entire entry of heavy lambs average 24.9 kilos at £92.30 each.

Good quality middleweights sold from 375p to 420p paid for 20.6kilos at £86.50 followed by 413p for 21.3kilos at £88 each.

Store trade was exceptionally strong. Light stores sold to 467p per kilo for 10.5kilos at £49 each also 18.7 kilos sold to £81.50 each 436p. Main trade from 400p to 450p per kilo.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £65 to £88 each.

Sheep sale resumes Wednesday 2nd January 2019.

HEAVY LAMBS

Richhill farmer: 24.8k, £95, 383p; Armagh farmer: 24.6k, £93.20, 379p; Richhill farmer: 25.1k, £95, 378p; Portadown farmer: 24.2k, £91.50, 378p; Tynan farmer: 24.4k, £90, 369p and Dungannon farmer: 25.1k, £92, 367p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Tassagh farmer: 20.6k, £86.50, 420p; Tassagh farmer: 21.3k, £88, 413p; Draperstown farmer: 20.3k, £82.50, 406p; Portadown farmer: 21k, £83, 395p; Markethill farmer: 22k, £85.20, 387p; Glenanne farmer: 21.3k, £82, 385p; Belleeks farmer: 23k, £88.20, 384p; Annaghmore farmer: 23.7k, £89.50, 378p and Moy farmer: 23.9k, £90, 377p.

STORE LAMBS

Dungannon farmer: 10.5k, £49, 467p; Crossmaglen farmer: 17k, £77, 453p; Portadown farmer: 18.7k, £81.50, 436p; Tassagh farmer: 16.5k, £70, 424p; Dungannon farmer: 15.1k, £64, 424p; Mowhan farmer: 13.7k, £58, 423p; Mowhan farmer: 13.7k, £58, 423p; Strabrane farmer: 17k, £70, 412p and Middletown farmer: 16.7k, £68.50, 410p.