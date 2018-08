Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell to £93.50

An entry of 1,500 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, August 15th sold in a steady trade.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £93.50 with several pens from £88 to £93 each. Top rate for heavy lambs 376p per kilo for 24.5k at £92 followed by 367p per kilo for 25.5k at £93.50 each. Main demand from 345p to 366p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 360p to 387p per kilo for 23k at£89 each followed by 383p for 23k at £88 each.

Light store lambs sold to a top of 410p for 13.9k at £57 each followed by 407p for 17.2k at £70 each.

Cull ewes sold at a noticeably firmer trade to a top of £129 with all good quality ewes from £80 to £115 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £55 to £75 each.

Another large entry of breeding sheep sold in a steady trade with good quality ewe hoggets selling from £135 to £160 each.

Poorer quality hoggets from £100 to £125 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Whitecross farmer: 24.5k, £92, 376p; Caledon farmer: 25.5k, £93.50, 367p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.6k, £90.50, 359p; Poyntzpass farmer: 24.4k, £87.50, 359p; Mullaghbawn farmer: 24k, £86, 358p; Glenanne farmer: 24k, £86 357p and Cullyhanna farmer: 24.1k, £86, 357p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Markethill farmer: 23k, £89, 387p; Collone farmer: 23k, £88, 383p; Corran farmer: 20k, £75, 375p; Keady farmer: 23k, £85.50, 372p; Cavanakill farmer: 21.7k, £80, 369p; Corran farmer: 22k, £81, 368p; Belleeks farmer: 22.7k, £83, 366p; Newry farmer: 20.6k, £75.20, 365p and Newry farmer: 22.1k, £80.50, 364p.

STORES

Caledon farmer: 13.9k, £57, 410p; Mayobridge farmer: 17.2k, £70, 407p; Keady farmer: 13.6k, £54, 397p; Rostrevor farmer: 16.7k, £65.50, 392p; Mullaghbawn 17k, £65.50, 385p and Mayobridge farmer: 14.7k, £56, 381p.