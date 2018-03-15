Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell to a price top of £127

An entry of 2,010 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 14th March continued to sell in a very firm trade.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £127 each with several pens selling from £120 to £125 each.

Top rate of 494p was paid for 10 hoggets for a Dungannon producer weighing 24.1 kilos at £119 each followed by 486p per kilo for 24.7 kilos at £120 each for a Portadown farmer.

Main demand for good quality heavies sold from 450p to 480p per kilo. In all, 620 heavy hoggets average 26 kilos at £118 each 453p per kilo.

Middleweight hoggets sold to a top of 514p per kilo for 13 hoggets weighing 22 kilos at £113 from a Moy farmer followed by 513p per kilo for 10 hoggets 22.3 kilos at £114.50 for a keady farmer.

Main demand for good quality middleweights sold from 455p to 487p per kilo.

In all, 550 middleweight hoggets average 22.2 kilos at £102 at 459p per kilo.

Over 330 cull ewes sold to a top of £124 each with all heavy ewes selling from £90 to £123 each.

Second quality ewes selling from £60 to £80 each.

Another full yard of breeding sheep returned a firm trade.

Doubles sold to £235 each and singles to £168 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Dungannon farmer: 24.1k, £119, 494p; Portadown farmer: 24.7k, £120, 486p; Crossmaglen farmer: 24k, £116.50, 485p; Tandragee farmer: 24.6k, £118.50, 482p; Markethill farmer: 24.8k, £118, 476p; Tullyroane farmer: 24k, £114, 475p; Moy farmer: 24k, £113.50, 473p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Moy farmer: 22k, £113, 514p; Keady farmer: 22.3k, £114.50, 513p; Mayobridge farmer: 23k, £112, 487p; Mayobridge farmer: 23.2k, £112, 483p; Tandragee farmer: 23.3k, £112, 481p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 22.6k, £108, 478p; Armagh farmer: 23.8k, £113.50, 477p; Scarva farmer: 23k, £109, 474p.