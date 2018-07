Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell to a top of £90 each

An entry of 1,120 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, July 18th sold in a slightly easier trade.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £90 each with most pens from £84 to £87 each.

Top quality pens from 340p to 355p per kilo paid for 24 kilos at £85.50 each.

Good quality middleweights sold from 350p to 371p per kilo for 21 kilos at £78 each followed by 363p for 23.7 kilos at £86 each.

Light store lambs sold to a top of 356p for 15.6 kilos at £55.60 each with stronger stores to 345p for 18.7 kilos at £64.50 each.

The 380 cull ewes sold to a top of £108 each.

Main demand sold from £70 to £90 each.

Breeding ewe sales starts on Wednesday, July 25th 2018.

HEAVY LAMBS

Whitecross farmer: 24.1k, £85.50, 355p; Moy farmer: 24k, £84.50, 352p; Armagh farmer: 24.5k, £85, 347p; Ballylane farmer: 25k, £86.50, 346p; Whitecross farmer: 24.8k, £85.50, 345p; Tandragee farmer: 24.5k, £84, 343p and Tynan farmer: 25k, £85, 340p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Belleeks farmer: 21k, £78, 371p; Warrenpoint farmer: 23.7k, £86, 363p; Markethill farmer: 21.7k, £78, 359p; Annaclone farmer: 23.3k, £83, 358p; Glenanne farmer: 22.1k, £79, 357p; Foley farmer: 22k, £78.50, 357p; Tandragee farmer: 23.6k, £84, 356p and Cappagh farmer: 22.5k, £80, 356p.

STORES

Mayobridge farmer: 15.6k, £55.50, 355p; Lislea farmer: 14.7k, £52, 353p; Tandragee farmer: 14.3k, £49.50, 346p; Killylea farmer: 18.7k, £64.50, 344p; Scarva farmer: 18k, £62, 344p; Portadown farmer: 19.8k, £67, 338p; Portadown farmer: 15.4k, £52, 337p and Loughgall farmer: 19k, £64, 336p.