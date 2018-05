Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell to a top price of £140

An entry of 1,025 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 2nd May sold in a noticeably firmer trade in all rings.

A much larger entry of spring lambs sold in an excellent demand with several pens of heavy lambs selling from £130 to a top of £140 each paid for 25.6 kilos 547p per kilo for a Newry farmer with a top rate of 563p for 24 kilos at £135 from a Newry farmer.

Lighter lambs sold from 540p to 587p for 18 lambs weighing 23 kilos at £135 followed by 584p for 7 lambs weighing 22 kilos at £128.50 each.

Fat hoggets sold to a top of 521p per kilo for 24 kilos at £125 each followed by 515p per kilo for 22 kilos at £114 each.

All good quality hoggets sold from 440p to 500p per kilo.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £90 to £130 each with second quality from £60 to £80 each.

A large entry of ewes and lambs sold in an excellent demand.

Doubles selling up to £315 with other doubles selling from £290, £275 and £268 each.

Singles sold to £212 with others at £205, £190 and £185 each.

FAT HOGGETS

Middletown farmer: 24k, £125, 521p; Tullyroane farmer: 22k, £114, 518p; Jerrettspass farmer: 25k, £123, 492p; Aghalee farmer: 23.3k, £114, 489p; Armagh farmer: 21k, £102.50, 488p; Tandragee farmer: 26.2k, £121, 462p; Keady farmer: 28k, £128, 457p; Mullabawn farmer: 25k, £112, 442p and Markethill farmer: 27.6k, £122, 442p.

SPRING LAMBS

Newry farmer: 23k, £135, 587p; Markethill farmer: 22k, £128.50, 584p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 22k, £128, 582p; Portadown farmer: 21k, £122, 581p; Middletown farmer: 22.3k, £129, 579p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 21.3k, £123, 578p; Poyntzpass farmer: 23.5k, £135, 575p; Keady farmer: 22.5k, £129, 573p and Loughgilly farmer: 22.6k, £129, 571p.