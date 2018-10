Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell to a top price of £90 each

An entry of 1,600 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, October 24th sold in a firmer trade for both fat lambs and stores.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £90 each with several pens selling from £83 to £87 each.

The entire entry of 350 heavy lambs averaged 26 kilos at £82.90 each.

Top quality pens of heavy lambs sold from 330p to 360p per kilo for 25 kilos at £90 followed by 341p per kilo for 24.6 kilos at £83.80 each.

Middleweight lambs sold from 350p to a top of 373p per kilo for 20 kilos at £74.50 each followed by 371p for 20.9 kilos at £77.50 each.

Store lambs sold in the best trade so far this season.

Light lambs sold to a top of 440p per kilo paid for 12.5 kilos at £55 each followed by 438p for 16 kilos at £70 each.

Stronger stores sold at 411p per kilo for 17.9 kilos at £73.50 each.

Main demand from 380p to 410p per kilo.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £60 to £75.

Second quality ewes sold from £45 to £55 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Collone farmer: 25k, £90, 360p; Dungannon farmer: 24.6k, £83.80, 341p; Markethill farmer: 25k, £85, 340p; Cullyhanna farmer: 25.2k, £85.20, 338p; Markethill farmer: 24.6k, £83, 337p; Cookstown farmer: 25.3k, £85, 336p; Killylea farmer: 24.5k, £82.20, 336p and Richhill farmer: 24.8k, £83.20, 335p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Banbridge farmer: 20k, £74.50, 373p; Portadown farmer: 20.9k, £77.50, 371p; Poyntzpass farmer: 20.5k, £76, 371p; Collone farmer: 23k, £85, 370p and Richhill farmer: 20.7k, £75, 362p.

STORES

Moyad farmer: 12.5k, £55, 440p; Tyrone farmer: 16k, £70, 438p; Cookstown farmer: 15.3k, £66.50, 435p; Mullaghbawn farmer: 15.7k, £68, 433p; Moyad farmer: 14.8k, £64, 432p; Tyrone farmer: 13k, £54, 415p; Ballykinlar farmer: 16.7k, £69, 413p; Ballynahinch farmer: 18k, £74, 411p and Cookstown farmer: 17.9k, £73.50, 411p.