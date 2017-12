Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs selling from £82 to £89 each

An entry of 1,300 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 6th December sold in a steady demand.

Heavy lambs sold from £82 to £89 each with good quality pens from 330p to 351p per kilo for 24.1 kilos at £84.50 each.

Good quality middleweight sold from 340p to 362p per kilo for 21 kilos at £76 each followed by 360p for 20 kilos at £72 each.

Store lambs sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light lambs from 360p to 399p for 16.3 kilos at £65 each. Stronger stores sold to 377p for 17.9 kilos at £67.50 each followed by 370p for 19.2 kilos at £71 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £60 to £79 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Markethill farmer: 24.1k, £84.50, 351p; Markethill farmer: 24k, £83, 346p; Armagh farmer: 24.3k, £83.20, 342p; Markethill farmer: 24.5k, £83.50, 341p; Richhill farmer: 25.2k, £85.80, 341p; Warrenpoint farmer: 25.5k, £86.50, 339p; Loughgall farmer: 24k, £81, 338p; Loughgall farmer: 24.5k, £82, 335p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Portadown farmer: 21k, £76, 362p; Warrenpoint farmer: 20k, £72, 360p; Armagh farmer: 23.9k, £85, 356p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 22k, £78, 355p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 22.2k, £78.50, 354p; Tandragee farmer: 21k, £74, 352p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 21.4k, £75, 350p; Lisburn farmer: 20.8k, £72.50, 348p.

STORES

Lurgan farmer: 16.3k, £65, 399p; Dromore farmer: 16.4k, £62, 378p; Dorsey farmer: 17.9k, £67.50, 377p; Lisburn farmer: 18.1k, £68, 376p; Newtownbutler farmer: 19.2k, £71, 370p; Poyntzpass farmer: 17.2k, £63.50, 369p; Silverbridge farmer: 19k, £69.50, 366p; Newry farmer: 16.7k, £61, 365p.