Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sold from £85 to £92 each

An entry of 1,250 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, September 5th sold in a steady trade.

Heavy lambs sold from £85 to £92 each and from 330p to 344p per kilo for 25 kilos at £86 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 350p to a top of 386p for 22kilos at£85 followed by 374p for 20.3 kilos at £76 each.

Store lamb trade was exceptionally good.

Light stores sold to 414p per kilo for 14 kilos at £58 each.

Stronger pens sold 394p for 17.4 kilos at £68.50 each followed by 392p for 17.2 kilos at £67.50 each.

All good quality stores sold from 360p to 390p per kilo.

Cull ewes sold from £70 to £114 each and breeding hoggets sold to a top of £152 each.

Main demand sold from £120 to £148 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Armagh farmer: 25k, £86, 344p; Dungannon farmer: 24k, £82.50, 344p; Middletown farmer: 25.1k, £86, 343p; Castlewellan farmer: 25.3k, £86, 340p; Portadown farmer: 25.3k, £86, 339p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 25.8k, £85.50, 331p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Comber farmer: 22k, £85, 386p; Dungannon farmer: 20.3k, £76, 374p; Comber farmer: 21k, £78, 371p; Newry farmer: 22k, £80, 364p; Comber farmer: 21.5k, £78, 363p; Armagh farmer: 22.7k, £82, 361p; Portadown farmer: 23.4k, £84.50, 361p; Portadown farmer: 20k, £72, 360p.

STORE LAMBS

Loughgilly farmer: 14k, £58, 414p; Cookstown farmer: 16k, £65, 406p; Aughnacloy farmer: 16.5k, £67, 406p; Poyntzpass farmer: 14.9k, £59.50, 399p; Rathfriland farmer: 17.4k, £68.50, 394p; Banbridge farmer: 17.2k, £67.50, 392p; Loughgilly farmer: 16.9k, £66, 391p; Ballinahinch farmer: 10k, £39, 390p and Corbet farmer: 17.8k, £69, 388p.