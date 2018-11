Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sold readily from £80 to £88 each

An entry of 1,100 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, November 14th sold in a firmer trade.

Heavy lambs sold readily from £80 to £88 each with good quality pens selling from 325p to 343p per kilo paid for 24.9 kilos at £85.50 each from a Warrenpoint producer followed by 340p per kilo for 24.4 kilos at £83 each from a Banbridge farmer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 350p to 375p per kilo for 20.4 kilos at £76.50 from a Jerrettspass farmer followed by 370p per kilo for 20 kilos at £74 each from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Store prices were noticeably firmer.

Good quality light stores sold from 400p to 427p per kilo for 16.4 kilos at £70 each followed by 422p for 16.6 kilos at £70 each. Stronger stores sold to 400p paid for 17.5 kilos at £70 each.

Cull ewes sold from £60 to £74 each. Second quality from £45 to £50 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Warrenpoint farmer: 24.9k, £85.50, 343p; Banbridge producer: 24.4k, £83, 340p; Richhill farmer: 24.4k, £83, 340p; Armagh producer: 24k, £81, 338p; Caledon farmer: 24k, £81, 338p; Tullyvallen farmer: 24.3k, £82, 337p and Magheralin producer: 24.8k, £83, 335p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Jerrettspass farmer: 20.4k, £76.50, 375p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 20k, £74, 370p; Camlough farmer: 20.2k, £74, 366p; Armagh producer: 20.5k, £74, 361p; Ballynahinch producer: 20.4k, £73.50, 360p; Kilcoo farmer: 22k, £79, 359p; Newry farmer: 21.2k, £76, 358p and Gilford farmer: 20.4k, £73, 358p.

STORE LAMBS

Derrycughan producer: 16.4k, £70, 427p; Newry farmer: 16.6k, £70, 422p; Jerrettspass farmer: 16.8k, £70.50, 420p; Crossmaglen farmer: 16.1k, £67, 416p; Dungannon producer: 15.7k, £65, 414p; Loughgall farmer: 16.4k, £67, 409p; Crossmaglen farmer: 12.3k, £50, 407p and Richhill producer: 16k, £65, 406p.