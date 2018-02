Markethill Mart: Heifers sell to £1,285 for 560kg

An increased entry of 560 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 24th February sold in another exceptionally strong trade in all rings with sellers and buyers from throughout Northern Ireland in attendance.

HEIFERS

160 heifers maintained their increased trade, with good quality heavy heifers selling steadily from £200 to £229 per 100kg for 560kg Charolais at £1,285 from a Katesbridge farmer.

Top price heifer £1,530 for 710kg Charolais heifer from a Coagh farmer, who also sold a 700kg Charolais at £1,515 (£214 per 100kg).

Good quality mid weight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £238 per 100kg for a 400kg Limousin at £950 from a Lisburn farmer, followed by £222 per 100kg for 378kg Limousin at £840 from a Hillsborough farmer.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £180-£195 per 100kg.

Middleweight heifers

Lisburn farmer 400k, £950, £238; Hillsborough farmer 378k, £840, £222; Portadown farmer 450k, £990, £220; Gilford farmer 456k, £1,000, £219; Hillsborough farmer 386k, £840, £218; Lisburn farmer 424k, £925, £218; Scarva farmer 482k, £1,040, £216; Hillsborough farmer 374k, £805, £215.

Heavy heifers

Katesbridge farmer 562k, £1,285, £229; Keady farmer 584k, £1,265, £217; 538k, £1,165, £217; Coagh farmer 710k, £1,530, £215; Katesbridge 536k, £1,155, £215; Dromore farmer 504k, £1,085, £215; Coagh 705k, £1,515, £214; Magheralin farmer 572k, £1,220, £213; Katesbridge farmer 642k, £1,360, £212; Dromore farmer 576k, £1,220, £212.

BULLOCKS

150 bullocks maintained their recent trade.

Good quality mid weights sold from £210 to £243 per 100kg for a 476kg Charolais £1,155 from a Portadown farmer.

Forward bullocks sold from £200 to £230 per 100kg for 514kg Charolais at £1,180 for a Derryadd farmer.

Top price bullock £1475 for a £700kg Limousin from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by £1,425 for a 668kg Limousin (£213 per 100kg) from a Altnamackin farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold readily from £150 to £182 for 530kg at £970 from a Tandragee farmer.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 476k, £1,155, £243; Dromore farmer 406k, £950, £234; Jerrettspass 442k, £1,030, £233; Craigavon farmer 430k, £1,000, £232; Jerrettpass farmer 446k, £1,030, £231; 478k, £1,100, £230; 484k, £1,100, £227; Lurgan farmer 404k, £900, £223.

Forward steers

Craigavon farmer 514k, £1,180, £230; 508k, £1,165, £229; Richhill farmer 584k, £1,310, £224; Newtownhamilton farmer 606k, £1,355, £223; Craigavon farmer 510k, £1,130, £221; Jerrettspass farmer 534k, £1,175, £220; Craigavon farmer 528k, £1,160, £219; Newtownhamilton farmer 598k, £1,310, £219; Richhill farmer 622k, £1,360, £218; Newtownhamilton farmer 648k, £1,410, £217.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 532k, £970, £182; 560k, £940, £168; Tandragee farmer 580k, £970, £167; 598k, £970, £162; Banbridge farmer 544k, £875, £161; Kilkeel farmer 640k, £1,000, £156; Banbridge farmer 538k, £810, £151.

WEANLINGS

230 weanlings continued to sell in an excellent demand.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £285 per 100kg paid for a 316kg Charolais at £900 from a Kilkeel farmer, followed by £273 per 100kg for a 260kg Limousin at £710 from a Lisburn farmer.

Light male weanlings sold from £220 to £274 per 100kg for 292kg Limousin at £800 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £263 per 100kg LIM at £800 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold to a top of £228 per 100kg paid for a 480kg Belgian Blue at £1,100 from a Magheralin farmer, followed by £223 per 100kg for a 476kg Belgian Blue at £1,060 from a Magheraline farmer.

Heifer weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 316k, £900, £285; Lisburn farmer 260k, £710, £273; Keady farmer 240k, £630, £263; Armagh farmer 268k, £695, £259; Cullyhanna farmer 292k, £755, £259; Kilkeel farmer 264k, £675, £256; Newtownhamilton farmer 372k, £900, £242; Lisburn farmer 300k, £740, £247; Lisburn farmer 312k, £720, £237.

Light male weanlings

Lisburn farmer 292k, £800, £274; Kilkeel farmer 304k, £800, £263; Keady farmer 236k, £620, £262; Cullyhanna farmer 370k, £935, £253; Kilkeel farmer 330k, £830, £252; Cullyhanna farmer 288k, £720, £250; Lisburn farmer 292k, £730, £250; Lisburn farmer 318k, £790, £248; Kilkeel farmer 326k, £800, £245.

Heavy male weanlings

Magheralin farmer 482k, £1,100, £228; 476k, £1,060, £223; Armagh farmer 420k, £875, £208; Cullyhanna farmer 426k, £870, £204; 480k, £960, £200.

SUCKLERS

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1,500 and £1,300 each.