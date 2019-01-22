Markethill Mart: Heifers sell up to £1,495 each

An increased entry of 600 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, January 19th continued to sell in a very strong trade for all types of stock.

HEIFERS

The 215 heifers included a very portion of heifers over 500 kilos.

Good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £200 to £220 per 100 kilos for 656k Limousin at £1,445 from a Belleek farmer with a top price of £1,525 for a 716k Charolais from a Newtownbutler producer.

Several heifers sold from £1,350 to £1,495 each.

The entire entry of 130 heavy heifers averaged 580 kilos at £1,098 each £189.

Good quality middleweights sold from £200 to £237 for 428k at £1,015 from a Lisburn producer followed by £227 per 100 kilos for 490k at £1,150 from a Lisburn farmer.

Lightweight heifers sold from £200 to £233 per 100 kilos for 328k Charolais at £765 from a Loughbrickland farmer.

Heavy heifers

Belleeks farmer 656k, £1,445, £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 520k, £1,135, £218.00; Portadown farmer 538k, £1,165, £217.00; Loughgilly farmer 528k, £1,135, £215.00; Belleeks farmer 654k, £1,405, £215.00; Newtownbutler farmer 716k, £1,525, £213.00; Belleeks farmer 642k, £1,365, £213.00; Armagh farmer 524k, £1,105, £211.00 and Portadown farmer 572k, £1,205, £211.00.

Middleweight heifers

Lisburn farmer 428k, £1,015, £237.00; Lisburn farmer 490k, £1,115, £227.00; Benburb farmer 408k, £865, £212.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 414k, £875, £211.00; Benburb farmer 410k, £865, £211.00; Benburb farmer 408k, £855, £210.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 426k, £885, £208.00; Richhill farmer 412k, £845, £205.00 and Newry farmer 432k, £885, £205.00.

Lightweight heifers

Loughbrickland farmer 328k, £765, £233.00; Loughbrickland farmer 342k, £785, £230.00; Loughbrickland farmer 364k, £835, £229.00; Lisnaskea farmer 344k, £765, £222.00; Lisnaskea farmer 336k, £745, £222.00; Loughbrickland farmer 396k, £845, £213.00; Loughbrickland farmer 382k, £805, £211.00 and Fivemiletown farmer 378k, £795, £210.00.

BULLOCKS

190 bullocks maintained an excellent demand.

Good quality heavy bullocks from £200 to £214 per 100 kilos for a 648k Charolais at £1,385 and for a 596k Charolais at £1,275 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £190 to £222 per 100 kilos for a 462k Limousin at £1,025 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £215 per 100 kilos for 412k at £885 from an Ardglass farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 596k, £1,275, £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 648k, £1,385, £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 570k, £1,215, £213.00; Armagh farmer 552k, £1,175, £213.00; Ardglass farmer 530k, £1,125, £212.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 540k, £1,145, £212.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 534k, £1,125, £211.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 516k, £1,085, £210.00 and Armagh farmer 560k, £1,175, £210.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 462k, £1,025, £222.00; Ardglass farmer 412k, £885, £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 410k, £875, £213.00; Whitecross farmer 406k, £865, £213.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 482k, £1,025, £213.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 438k, £925, £211.00; Whitecross farmer 370k, £785, £212.00, Newtownhamilton farmer 466k, £975, £209.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 492k, £1,025, £208.00.

WEANLINGS

180 weanlings sold in an excellent trade.

Light male weanlings sold steadily from £240 to £341 per 100 kilos for 230k at £785 from a Hillsborough producer followed by £306 per 100 kilos for 248k Charolais at £760 from a Keady producer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £200 to £258 for a 422k at £1090 from a Keady farmer.

Good heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £269 per 100 kilos for 264k blue at £710 from a Forkhill farmer followed by £256 for 348k Charolais at £890 from a Belleeks producer.

Strong male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 422k, £1,090, £258.00; Tassagh farmer 408k, £960, £235.00; Tassagh farmer 424k, £985, £232.00; Tandragee farmer 410k, £930, £227.00; Whitecross farmer 404k, £905, £224.00; Tassagh farmer 432k, £960, £222.00; Rostrevor farmer 424k, £940, £222.00; Banbridge farmer 442k, £950, £215.00 and Keady farmer 460k, £965, £210.00.

Light male weanlings

Hillsborough farmer 230k £785 £341.00; Tassagh farmer 248k £760 £306.00; Newry farmer 272k £765 £281.00; Hillsborough farmer 296k £830 £280.00; Newry farmer 286k £795 £278.00; Tassagh farmer 302k £810 £268.00; Tassagh farmer 354k £940 £266.00; Whitecross farmer 316k £830 £263.00; Newry farmer 320k £830 £259.00;

Heifer weanlings

Forkhill farmer 264k, £710, £269.00; Newry farmer 238k, £630, £265.00; Poyntzpass farmer 244k, £645, £264.00; Forkhill farmer 290k, £735, £253.00; Belleeks farmer 348k, £890, £256.00; Rathfriland farmer 314k, £760, £242.00; Lisburn farmer 302k, £730, £242.00; Rathfriland farmer 322k, £760, £236.00 and Belleeks farmer 328k, £760, £232.00.