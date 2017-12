Markethill Mart: Increased number of cattle, heifers selling to £1,295

An increased number of cattle at Markethill on Saturday 16th December was sold in a noticeably firmer trade in all rings.

HEIFERS

Over 150 store heifers included several pens top quality store heifers which sold in a firmer demand to a top of £227 per 100 kilos for a 570k Charolais at £1,295 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £223 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1,275 from a Richhill producer.

All good quality heavy heifers sold from £200 to £218 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold to £221 per 100 kilos for 366k at £810 from a Lurgan farmer.

All good quality middleweights sold from £195 to £217 per 100 kilos.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to a top of £206 per 100 kilos for 578k at £1,190.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £175 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Loughgall farmer 570k, £1,295, £227.00; Richhill farmer 572k, £1,275, £223.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 554k, £1,210, £218.00; Loughgall farmer 540k, £1,170, £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 534k, £1,155, £216.00; Loughgall farmer 526k, £1,135, £216.00; Loughgall farmer 578k, £1,240, £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 582k, £1,240, £213.00; Altnamackin farmer 554k, £1,180, £213.00; Cullyhanna farmer 598k, £1,270, £212.00.

Middleweight heifers

Craigavon farmer 366k, £810, £221.00; Craigavon farmer 364k, £790, £217.00; Dungannon farmer 360k, £770, £214.00; Mayobridge farmer 380k, £800, £211.00; Dungannon farmer 396k, £815, £206.00; Tassagh farmer 446k, £950, £213.00; Banbridge farmer 492k, £995, £202.00; Craigavon farmer 430k, £860, £200.00.

BULLOCKS

130 bullocks sold in a stronger trade.

Heavy bullocks sold to a top £228 per 100 kilos for 558k Aberdeen Angus at £1,270 from a Portadown farmer followed by £224 per 100 kilos for 506k Limousin at £1,135 from a Hillsborough farmer.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £200 to £223 per 100 kilos and up to £1,300 paid for 630k £205 per 100 kilos.

Suitable middleweight bullocks from £200 to £221 for 376k at £830 from a Dromara farmer.

Friesians sold steadily from £140 to £148 per 100 kilos for 570k at £850 for a Dungannon producer followed by £147 per 100 kilos for 520k at £770 for a Stewartstown farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Portadown farmer 558k, £1,270, £228.00; Comber farmer 506k, £1,135, £224.00; Belleeks farmer 546k, £1,220, £223.00; Comber farmer 544k, £1,210, £222.00; Belleeks farmer 556k, £1,220, £219.00; Comber farmer 516k, £1,125, £218.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 506k, £1,090, £215.00; Comber farmer 540k, £1,150, £213.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 510k, £1,085, £213.00.

Friesian bullocks

Dungannon farmer 574k, £850, £148.00; Stewartstown farmer 522k, £770, £147.00; Katesbridge farmer 578k, £850, £147.00; Stewartstown farmer 610k, £880, £144.00; Armagh farmer 528k, £760, £144.00; Dungannon farmer 542k, £770, £142.00; Stewartstown farmer 550k, £780, £142.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 438k, £1,020, £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 436k, £1,000, £229.00; Comber farmer 456k, £1,045, £229.00; Comber farmer 480k, £1,085, £226.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k, £1,040, £221.00; Dromara farmer 376k, £830, £221.00; Belleek farmer 498k, £1,090, £219.00; Keady farmer 492k, £1,070, £218.00; Keady farmer 468k, £985, £210.00.

WEANLINGS

An increased entry of 130 weanlings sold in a much stronger demand.

Heifer weanlings sold to £291 per 100 kilos for 254k at £740 for a local farmer.

All top quality heifers sold from £220 to £267 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings sold to £313 per 100 kilos for 288k at £900 for a local producer.

Stronger lots sold to £253 for 360k at £915 for an Altnamackin farmer.

All good males sold from £210 to £246 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 254k, £740, £291.00; Markethill farmer 290k, £775, £267.00; Richhill farmer 310k, £840, £271.00; Richhill farmer 342k, £920, £269.00; Drumlough farmer 300k, £775, £258.00; Markethill farmer 282k, £725, £257.00; Keady farmer 358k, £860, £240.00; Drumlough farmer 318k, £750, £236.00.

Male weanlings

Markethill farmer 288k, £900, £313.00; Atnamackin farmer 354k, £870, £246.00; Armagh farmer 264k, £655, £248.00; Newry farmer 298k, £720, £242.00; Newry farmer 248k, £580, £234.00; Markethill farmer 244k, £555, £227.00; Newry farmer 298k, £670, £225.00.