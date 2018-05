Markethill Mart: Limousin sells to £1,370 for 574k

An entry of 900 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 28th April continued to sell in an exceptionally strong trade in all rings.

Buyers and sellers from throughout Northern Ireland were in attendance.

HEIFERS

270 heifers sold in a very good trade.

Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £200 to a top of £239 per 100 kilos for 574k Limousin at £1,370 from a Newry farmer.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to a top of £221 per 100 kilos for 518k at £1,145 for a Crossmaglen farmer.

Top price for heavy heifers £1,460 for a 714k Charolais from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £210 to £246 for a 488k Charolais at £1,190 from a Jerrettspass producer.

Good quality light heifers sold from £220 to £250 per 100 kilos for 340k at £850 for a Dungannon farmer.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £180 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Newry farmer 574k, £1,370, £239.00; Markethill farmer 560k, £1,290, £230.00; Crossmaglen farmer 576k, £1,325, £230.00; Dromore farmer 508k, £1,150, £226.00; Crossmaglen farmer 576k, £1,295, £225.00; Crossmaglen farmer 518k, £1,145, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 632k, £1,395, £221.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 614k, £1355, £221.00.

Middleweight heifers

Newry farmer 484k, £1,190, £246.00; Portadown farmer 410k, £990, £241.00; Markethill farmer 432k, £980, £227.00; Rathfriland farmer 408k, £915, £224.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 494k, £1,100, £223.00; Banbridge farmer 456k, £1,010, £222.00; Armagh farmer 500k, £1,100, £220.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 446k, £980, £220.00.

Lightweight heifers

Dungannon farmer 340k, £850, £250.00; Newry farmer 354k, £870, £245.00; Keady farmer 370k, £890, £240.00; Forkhill farmer 356k, £850, £238.00; Portadown farmer 392k, £915, £233.00; Forkhill farmer 376k, £870, £231.00 and Forkhill farmer 376k, £870, £231.00.

BULLOCKS

270 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Heavy steers sold from £200 to £230 for 502k Limousin at £1,155 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from £1,305 for a 630k Aberdeen Angus at £220 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight steers from £210 to £245 for 424k Aberdeen Angus at £1,040 from a Armagh producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £150 to £183 for 510k at £935 from a Collone farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 502k, £1,155, £230.00; Banbridge farmer 514k, £1,180, £230.00; Collone farmer 510k, £1,160, £227.00; Belleek farmer 508k, £1,150, £226.00; Belleek farmer 504k, £1120, £222.00; Mayobridge farmer 572k, £1,270, £222.00; Mountnorris farmer 630k, £1,385, £220.00 and Banbridge farmer 514k, £1,120, £218.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 424k, £1,040, £245.00; Banbridge farmer 488k, £1,165, £239.00; Keady farmer 468k, £1,085, £232.00; Banbridge farmer 494k, £1,145, £232.00; Armagh farmer 444k, £1,025, £231.00; Collone farmer 416k, £960, £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 476k, £1,090, £229.00 and Tandragee farmer 480k, £1,095, £228.00.

Friesian bullocks

Collone farmer 510k, £935, £183.00; Collone farmer 522k, £870, £167.00; Madden farmer 586k, £920, £157.00; Richhill farmer 606k, £950, £157.00; Portadown farmer 550k, £850, £155.00; Poyntzpass farmer 514k, £790, £154.00 and Banbridge farmer 546k, £830, £152.00.

WEANLINGS

A large entry of 310 weanlings continued to sell in a very good trade.

Light heifers sold from £220 to £268 for 298k Belgian Blue at £800 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £248 for 314k at £780 for a Armagh farmer followed by £247 per 100 kilos for 396k Charolais at £980 from a Tassagh producer.

Light male weanlings sold from £230 to £402 for 184k Charolais at £780 from a Banbridge producer.

Middleweight males from £210 to £257 for 338k at £870 for a Keady farmer and stronger weanlings up to £227 for 430k at £975 for a Crossmaglen farmer.

Light heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 298k, £800, £268.00; Armagh farmer 296k, £785, £265.00; Crossmaglen farmer 238k, £600, £252.00; Keady farmer 274k, £680, £248.00; Rathfriland farmer 248k, £610, £246.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 288k, £700, £243.00; Portadown farmer 226k, £545, £241.00 and Armagh farmer 280k, £675, £241.00.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 314k, £780, £248.00; Armagh farmer 396k, £980, £247.00; Armagh farmer 388k, £955, £246.00; Armagh farmer 318k, £780, £245.00; Middletown farmer 312k, £755, £242.00; Armagh farmer 338k, £815, £241.00; Armagh farmer 309k, £740, £239.00 and Armagh farmer 309k, £740, £239.00.

Strong male weanlings

Crossmaglen farmer 430k, £975, £227.00; Rathfriland farmer 444k, £1,000, £225.00; Markethill farmer 410k, £900, £219.00; Newry farmer 446k, £960, £215.00 and Collone farmer 448k, £900, £201.00.

Middleweight male weanlings

Keady farmer 338k, £870, £257.00; Portadown farmer 356k, £915, £257.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 314k, £780, £248.00; Keady farmer 350k, £850, £243.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 334k, £800, £239.00; Crossmaglen farmer 368k, £860, £234.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 386k, £900, £233.00.

A large entry of cows and calves sold to a top of £1,420 with several more outfits from £1,380, £1,340, £1,300.

An entry of in-calf heifers sold to a top of £1,500 with others at £1,300, £1,220, £1,200 and £1,125.