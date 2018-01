Markethill Mart: Limousin sells to a top price of £1,310

The final cattle sale of 2017 at Markethill on Saturday 30th December had an entry of 200 cattle in spite of adverse weather conditions.

Cattle trade remained very firm in all sections.

HEIFERS

75 heifers returned a very firm demand with good quality forward heifers from £195 to £229 per 100 kilos for 520k Belgian Blue at £1,190 from a Keady farmer with a top price of £1,310 for 600k Limousin £218 per 100 kilos from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold in an excellent demand to a top of £214 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1,185 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Several more Aberdeen Angus heifers sold from £190 to £198 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold from £195 to £215 for 426k at £915 from a Killylea farmer.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 520k, £1,190, £229.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 602k, £1,310 £218.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 554k, £1,185, £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 518k, £1,090, £210.00; Loughgall farmer 540k, £1,130, £209.00; Dromore farmer 582k, £1,205, £207.00; Dromore farmer 630k £1,295, £206.00.

Middleweight heifers

Killylea farmer 426k, £915, £215.00; Armagh farmer 480k, £985, £205.00; Killylea farmer 444k, £900, £203.00; Armagh farmer 480k, £970, £202.00; Dungannon farmer 400k, £805, £201.00; Portadown farmer 436k, £875, £201.00; Killylea farmer 372k, £740, £199.00.

BULLOCKS

Forward bullocks sold steadily from £190 to £209 per 100 kilos for 570k Charolais at £1,190 from a Belleek producer.

Top price £1,320 for 670k Limousin £195 per 100 kilos from a Belleek farmer.

Forward bullocks

Belleek farmer 570k, £1,190, £209.00; Belleek farmer 514k, £1,065, £207.00; Belleek farmer 536k, £1,105, £206.00; Belleek farmer 518k, £1,050, £203.00; Belleek farmer 584k, £1,175, £201.00; Belleek farmer 548k, £1,085, £198.00; Belleek farmer 678k, £1,320, £195.00; Belleek farmer 566k, £1,090, £193.00.

WEANLINGS

70 weanlings sold in a firm demand. Good quality males from £200 to £224 per 100 kilos for 252k at £565.

Suitable heifers sold from £200 to £222 for 280k at £630.

Male weanlings

Armagh farmer 216k, £495k, £229.00; Newry farmer 252k, £565, £224.00; Armagh farmer 280k, £625, £223.00; Newry farmer 234k, £500, £214.00; Keady farmer 336k, £710, £211.00.

Heifer weanlings

Maghery farmer 284k, £630, £222.00; Maghery farmer 248k, £540, £218.00; Dungannon farmer 262k, £540, £206.00; Maghery farmer 290k, £590, £203.00; Dungannon farmer 290k, £590, £199.00.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,600 each.