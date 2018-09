Markethill Mart: Quality heifers sell to £1,435

An entry of 1,000 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, September 15th was the largest sale at the new mart.

Trade in all rings was exceptionally strong with the large throughput having no negative effect on prices.

HEIFERS

The largest ever entry of 400 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong trade for all classes.

Good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £200 to £239 per 100 kilos with of top of £259 per 100 kilos for 528k Charolais at £1,365 for a Lisburn farmer.

The same owner received £239 per 100 kilos for 558k Charolais at £1,335.

Top price of £1,435 was paid for a 608k Charolais from a Lisburn farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to a top of £236 for 440k Limousin at £1,045 from a Loughbrickland farmer followed by £228 per 100 kilos for a 450k Charolais at £1,045 from a Moira producer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Lisburn farmer 586k, £1,335, £228.00; Lisburn farmer 610k, £1,375, £225.00; Lisburn farmer 528k, £1,365, £259.00; Lisburn farmer 558k, £1,335, £239.00; Lisburn farmer 608k, £1,435, £236.00; Lisburn farmer 578k, £1,355, £234.00; Lisburn farmer 556k, £1,295, £233.00; Lisburn farmer 550k, £1,275, £232.00; Lisburn farmer 520k, £1,195, £230.00 and Lisburn farmer 580k, £1,325, £228.00.

Middleweight heifers

Loughbrickland farmer 442k, £1,045, £236.00; Moira farmer 458k, £1,045, £228.00; Armagh farmer 380k, £880, £232.00; Armagh farmer 366k, £835, £228.00; Moira farmer 396k, £875, £221.00; Comber farmer 442k, £965, £218.00; Banbridge farmer 362k, £785, £217.00 and Newry farmer 484k, £1,055 £218.00.

BULLOCKS

The 320 bullocks continued to sell in an excellent trade.

Good quality heavy bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £231 per 100 kilos for a 548k Aberdeen Angus at £1,265 for a Keady farmer followed by £229 per 100 kilos for 526k Limousin at £1,205 for a Lisburn farmer.

Top price of £1,435 for a 680k Charolais £210 from a Banbridge producer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £210 to a top of £260 per 100 kilos for 384k Charolais at £1,000 from a Newtownards producer followed by £248 per 100 kilos for 400k Limousin at £990 from a Newtownards farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £145 to £168 for 590k at £995 from a Banbridge producer.

Heavy bullocks

Keady farmer 548k, £1,265, £231.00; Lisburn farmer 526k, £1,205, £229.00; Poyntzpass farmer 578k, £1,285, £222.00; Lurgan farmer 506k, £1,105, £218.00; Gilford farmer 504k, £1,095, £217.00; Keady farmer 540k, £1,165, £216.00; Lisburn farmer 580k, £1,235, £213.00; Markethill farmer 588k, £1,245, £212.00 and Richhill farmer 566k, £1,195, £211.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownards farmer 384k, £1,000, £260.00; Newtownards faremr 400k, £990, £248.00; Rathfriland farmer 402k, £985, £245.00; Rathfriland farmer 408k, £985, £241.00; Keady farmer 490k, £1,135, £232.00; Lisnadill farmer 390k, £935, £240.00; Portadown farmer 374k, £885, £237.00; Newtownards farmer 384k, £880, £229.00; Portadown farmer 370k, £835, £226.00 and Rathfriland farmer 412k, £925, £225.00.

Friesian bullocks

Banbridge farmer 590k, £995, £168.00; Armagh farmer 530k, £815, £154.00; Moira farmer 510k, £765, £150.00; Markethill farmer 578k, £845, £146.00; Markethill farmer 574k, £835, £145.00 and Markethill farmer 612k, £885, £145.00.

WEANLINGS

THE 250 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Light male weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £289 per 100 kilos for 228 Limousin at £660 for a Keady farmer followed by £275 per 100 kilos for a 300k Limousin at £825 for a Tandragee producer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £195 to £236 for 420k Limousin at £995 for an Armagh producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £261 for a 268k Limousin at £700 from a Keady farmer followed by £260 per 100 kilos for 296k Limousin at £770 for a Lisburn farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 422k, £995, £236.00; Belleeks farmer 424k, £940, £222.00; Armagh farmer 414k, £875, £211.00; Milford farmer 402k, £840, £209.00; Belleeks farmer 422k, £880, £209.00; Lurgan farmer 456k, £940, £206.00 and Lurgan farmer 440k, £880, £200.00.

Light male weanlings

Keady farmer 228k £660 £289.00; Tandragee farmer 300k £825 £275.00; Enniskillen farmer 220k £600 £273.00; Banbridge farmer 292k £725 £248.00; Tandragee farmer 306k £815 £266.00; Tandragee farmer 322k £840 £261.00; Moira farmer 312k £810 £259.00; Tandragee farmer 336k £820 £244.00;

Heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 268k, £700, £261.00; Lisburn farmer 296k, £770, £260.00; Belleeks farmer 376k, £910, £242.00; Armagh farmer 228k, £560, £246.00; Newry farmer 264k, £615, £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 254k, £570, £224.00; Armagh farmer 332k, £750, £226.00 and Moira farmer 326k, £720, £221.00.

Sucklers sold in a firm trade to a top of £1,380 paid twice for two outfits and others from £1,250 to £1,360. Pedigree Limousin bull sold at £1,500.