Markethill Mart: Steady trade in all rings

An entry of 760 cattle at Markehtill on Saturday, October 20th sold in a steady trade in all rings.

HEIFERS

An entry of 300 heifers sold in a steady demand with good quality heavy heifers selling from £195 to £226 per 100 kilos for 570k Charolais at £1,295 from a Newtownhamilton farmer and to a top price of £1,395 for 638k Limousin £219 from a Collone farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £221 per 100 kilos for 442k Limousin at £975 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £215 per 100 kilos for 500k Charolais at £1075 from a Tandragee producer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £180 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 574k, £1,295, £226.00; Collone farmer 638k, £1,395, £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 524k, £1,145, £219.00; Loughgall farmer 528k, £1,135, £215.00; Tandragee farmer 508k, £1,085, £214.00; Tandragee farmer 562k, £1,195, £213.00; Tandragee farmer 526k, £1,105, £210.00; Rathfriland farmer 506k, £1,055, £209.00 and Tandragee farmer 584k, £1,215, £208.00.

Middleweight heifers

Tandragee farmer 442k, £975, £221.00; Tandragee farmer 500k, £1,075, £215.00; Tassagh farmr 484k, £1,035, £214.00; Attical farmer 492k, £1,045, £212.00; Tassagh farmer 466k, £985, £211.00; Newry farmer 392k, £825, £210.00; Clogher farmr 378k, £795, £210.00; Kilkeel farmer 358k, £750, £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k, £985, £210.00 and Camlough farmer 408k, £855, £210.00.

BULLOCKS

The 260 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality forward bullocks sold from £190 to £214 per 100 kilos for 568k Limousin at £1,215 from a Tynan producer followed by £213 per 100 kilos for 560k Charolais at £1,185 from a Tynan producer.

Top price £1,435 for 706k Charolais £203 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1,250 to £1,400 each.

Good quality middleweights sold from £200 to £236 for a 354k Charolais at £835 from a Portadown producer followed by £230 per 100 kilos for 372k Limousin at £855 from a Derryadd farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold from £140 to £162 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Tynan farmer 568k, £1,215, £214.00; Tynan farmer 562k, £1,195, £213.00; Tandragee farmer 512k, £1,085, £212.00; Tynan farmer 542k, £1,135, £209.00; Tynan farmer 546k, £1,135, £208.00; Tynan farmer 544k, £1,125, £207.00 and Tynan farmer 520k, £1,075, £207.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 354k, £835, £236.00; Derryadd farmer 372k, £855, £230.00; Collone farmer 408k, £925, £227.00; Magheralin farmer 450k, £995, £221.00; Collone farmer 426k, £935, £219.00; Portadown farmer 394k, £885, £225.00; Portadown faremr 414k, £895, £216.00; Portadown farmer 410k, £885, £216.00 and Loughgilly farmer 416k, £895, £215.00.

WEANLINGS

An increased entry of 200 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality males from £220 to £267 per 100 kilos for 326k Charolais at £870 from a Moira farmer followed by £252 per 100 kilos for 304k Limousin at £765 for a Lisburn producer.

Good quality heifers from £200 to £237 for 334k Limousin at £790 from a Lisburn producer.

Male weanlings

Moira farmer 326k, £870, £267.00; Magheragall farmer 304k, £765, £252.00; Moira farmer 310k, £780, £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 322k, £795, £247.00; Magheragall farmer 328k, £800, £244.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 326k, £770, £236.00; Keady farmer 324k, £760, £235.00 and Magheragall farmer 354k, £830, £235.00.

Heifer weanlings

Magheragall farmer 334k, £790, £237.00; Magheragall farmer 362k, £790, £218.00; Downpatrick farmer 380k, £825, £217.00; Keady farmer 326k, £670, £206.00 and Downpatrick farmer 376k, £770, £205.00.

Cows and calves sold to a top of £1,500, £1,300 and £1,200 with other from £950 to £1,110 each.

The fourth suckled calf sale of this season held at Markethill on Thursday, October 18th attracted an entry of 220 calves and a special entry of 75 in-calf heifers.

HEIFER WEANLINGS

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £230 to £345 per 100 kilos for 278k Limousin at £960 from a Lurgan farmer followed by £288 per 100 kilos for 236k Limousin from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Stronger lots to £270 per 100 kilos for 318k Charolais at £860 from a Keady producer.

Heifer weanlings

Lurgan farmer 278k, £960, £345.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 236k, £680, £288.00; Coalisland farmer 268k, £740, £276.00; Coalisland farmer 296k, £780, £264.00; Armagh farmer 318k, £860, £270.00; Armagh farmer 316k, £770, £244.00; Crossmaglen farmer 310k, £735, £237.00 and Coalisland farmer 312k, £730, £234.00.

MALE WEANLINGS

Male weanlings sold from £220 to £299 per 100 kilos for 308k Charolais at £920 from a Florencecourt farmer followed by £285 per 100 kilos for 326k Limousin £930 from a Lurgan farmer.

Male weanlings

Florencecourt farmer 308k, £920, £299.00; Craigavon farmer 326k, £930, £285.00; Florencecourt farmer 306k, £850, £278.00; Crossmaglen farmer 314k, £830, £264.00; Armagh farmer 334k, £880, £263.00; Dromara farmer 328k, £860, £262.00; Florencecourt farmer 302k, £790, £262.00 and Armagh farmer 342k, £875, £256.00.

A special entry of 70 top quality in-calf heifers mostly R/W simmental, red Limousin and roam Limousin from a Dungannon farmer sold to a top of £2,200 paid twice with others at £2,100, £2,050 and £1,980. The entire entry of in-calf heifers sold at an average price of £1,664. Simmental cow with a bull calf sold at £2,450 for an Omagh farmer.