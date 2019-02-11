Markethill Mart: Top price £1,850 was paid for a Belgian Blue cow

An increased entry of 650 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, February 9 sold in a continuing stronger trade for both store cattle and weanlings.

HEIFERS

180 heifers sold in a firmer trade with good quality heavy heifers selling from £195 to £235 per 100 kilos for 526k Charolais at £1,235 from an Armagh farmer.

Top price £1,395 for 624k Charolais £224 from a Loughgall producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £244 per 100 kilos for 354k Limousin at £865 from a Dromara farmer followed by £239 per 100 kilos for 412k Charolais at £985 from a Forkhill producer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £180 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Armagh farmer 526k, £1,235, £235.00; Loughgall farmer 624k, £1,395, £224.00; Poyntzpass farmer 544k, £1,215, £223.00; Dungannon farmer 506k, £1,115, £220.00; Poyntzpass farmer 544k, £1,185, £218.00; Dungannon farmer 508k, £1,105, £218.00; Poyntzpass farmer 598k, £1,295, £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 568k, £1,225, £216.00 and Loughgall farmer 620k, £1,335, £215.00.

Middleweight heifers

Dromara farmer 354k, £865, £244.00; Cullyhanna farmer 412k, £985, £239.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 434k, £995, £229.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 486k, £1,085, £223.00; Armagh farmer 500k, £1,100, £220.00; Newry farmer 358k, £815, £228.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 394k, £875, £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 426k, £925, £217.00 and Lisnaskea farmer 440k, £955, £217.00.

BULLOCKS

The 210 bullocks sold in a firmer demand with forward bullocks selling readily from £195 to £220 per 100 kilos for a 506k Charolais at £1,115 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £219 per 100 kilos for 522k Limousin at £1,145 from a Benburb farmer.

Top price of £1,445 for 700k Limousin £206 from a Dromore producer.

Heavy bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 506k, £1,115, £220.00; Benburb farmer 522k, £1,145, £219.00; Benburb farmer 570k, £1,245, £218.00; Belleeks farmer 516k, £1,105, £214.00; Benbrub farmer 554k, £1,175, £212.00; Lisburn farmer 504k, £1,065, £211.00; Armagh farmer 610k, £1,285, £211.00; Belleeks farmer 512k, £1,075, £210.00; Benburb farmer 606k, £1,265, £209.00 and Dromore farmer 670k, £1,395, £208.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 412k, £955, £232.00; Killylea farmer 448k, £995, £222.00; Jerrettspass farmer 496k, £1,085, £219.00; Loughgilly farmer 490k, £1,065, £217.00; KIllylea farmer 496k, £1,075, £217.00; Poyntzpass farmer 446k, £955, £214.00; Poyntzpass farmer 490k, £1,045, £213.00; Poyntzpass farmer 418k, £885k, £212.00 and Keady farmer 450k, £945, £210.00.

Friesian bullocks

Gilford farmer 678k, £985, £145.00; Portadown farmer 504k, £725, £144.00; Coalisland farmer 630k, £895, £142.00; Coalisland farmer 654k, £895, £137.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 514k, £695, £135.00.

WEANLINGS

The 250 weanlings sold in an exceptionally firm demand.

Good quality light males sold steadily from £240 to £295 per 100 kilos for a 244k Limousin at £720 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £291 for 244k Limousin at £710 from a Mayobridge producer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £200 to £240 per 100 kilos paid for a 416k Charolais at £1,000 from an Ardglass farmer.

Top price of £1,145 for a 480k Charolais £239 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £230 to £292 for 288k Charolais at £840 from a Loughbrickland farmer.

Heifer weanlings

Loughbrickland farmer 288k, £840, £292.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 208k, £590, £284.00; Keady farmer 324k, £920, £284.00; Armagh farmer 342k, £915, £268.00; Rathfriland farmer 276k, £750, £272.00; Rathfriland farmer 268k, £720, £269.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 232k, £620, £267.00; Armagh farmer 334k, £835, £250.00 and Rathfriland farmer 322k, £800, £248.00.

Strong male weanlings

Ardglass farmer 416k, £1,000, £240.00; Cullyhanna farmer 480k, £1,145, £239.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k, £1,095, £237.00; Ardglass farmer 406k, £925, £228.00; Ardglass farmer 422k, £950, £225.00; Kilkeel farmer 426k, £940, £221.00; Armagh farmer 466k, £1,005, £216.00; Banbridge farmer 414k, £890, £215.00 and Kilkeel farmer 420k, £900, £214.00.

Light male weanlings

Belleeks farmer 244k, £720, £295.00; Rathfriland farmer 244k, £710, £291.00; Enniskillen farmer 242k, £700, £289.00; Dundonald farmer 280k, £800, £286.00; Cullyhanna farmer 280k, £795, £284.00; Tassagh farmer 254k, £720, £283.00; Tassagh farmer 302k, £820, £272.00; Ardglass farmer 342k, £900, £263.00; Mountnorris farmer 316k, £800, £253.00 and Ardglass farmer 394k, £965, £245.00.

In the suckler ring cows and calves sold to a top of £1,850 for a Limousin cow and bull calf followed by £1,500 for a Belgian Blue cow with heifer calf.

A special dispersal sale of 70 in calf suckler cows for a Loughgall farmer sold in a very strong demand with a large number of buyers in attendance.

Top price £1,850 was paid for a Belgian Blue cow other top prices £1,800, £1,700 £1,650 with an average price of £1,370 each.

A Hereford stock bull sold at £1,700.