Markethill Mart: Top price heifer sells for £1,355

An increased entry of store cattle and weanlings at Markethill on Saturday, December 8th continued to sell in a very good trade for all classes with a large attendance of both buyers and sellers from throughout Northern Ireland.

HEIFERS

140 store heifers maintained a very good trade particularly for forward type heifers.

Good quality lots sold steadily from £195 to 220 per 100 kilos paid for a 590k Limousin at £1,295 for a Newtownards farmer followed by £215 per 100 kilos for 546k at £1,175 from a Benburb farmer.

Top price heifer £1,355 for a 648k Charolais £209 for a Magheraveely, Co Fermanagh producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to a top of £214 per 100 kilos for 358k Limousin at £765 from a Dromara farmer followed by £211 per 100 kilos for 450k Charolais at £955 from a Derrynoose producer.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £175 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Newtownards farmer 590k, £1,295, £220.00; Benburb farmer 546k, £1,175, £215.00; Newtownards farmer 612k, £1,305, £213.00; Newtownards farmer 602k, £1,275, £212.00; Newtownards farmer 566k, £1,195, £211.00; Newtownards farmer 590k, £1,245, £211.00; Newtownards farmer 524k, £1,105, £211.00; Newtownards farmer 552k, £1,155, £209.00; Newtownards farmer 576k, £1,205, £209.00 and Fermanagh farmer 648k, £1,355, £209.00.

Middleweight heifers

Dromara farmer 358k, £765, £214.00; Derrynoose farmer 452k, £955, £211.00; Derrynoose farmer 410k, £865, £211.00; Lisnaskea farmer 410k, £855, £209.00; Comber farmer 478k, £985, £206.00; Armagh farmer 390k, £805, £206.00; Derrynoose farmer 440k, £905, £206.00 and Lisnaskea farmer 396k, £815, £206.00.

BULLOCKS

100 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality forward steers sold from £190 to £211 for a 510k Charolais at £1,075 from a Belleeks producer followed by £207 per 100 kilos for 526k Limousin at £1,085 from an Armagh farmer.

Suitable middleweights from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos for a 430k Belgian Blue at £905 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Forward bullocks

Belleeks farmer 510k, £1,075, £211.00; Collone farmer 526k, £1,085, £207.00; Collone farmer 560k, £1,145, £205.00; Collone farmer 596k, £1,205, £202.00; Newry farmer 552k, £1,105, £200.00; Newry farmer 554k, £1,105, £199.00; Collone farmer 604k, £1,195, £198.00 and Armagh farmer 580k, £1,135, £196.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 430k, £905, £210.00; Richhill farmer 440k, £895, £203.00; Richhill farmer 440k, £895, £203.00; Richhill farmer 440k, £895, £203.00; Richhill farmer 440k, £895, £203.00; Richhill farmer 440k, £895, £203.00; Cullyhanna farmer 404k, £815, £202.00 and Moy farmer 468k, £895, £191.00.

WEANLINGS

150 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality males from £210 to £258 for 264k Charolais at £680 from a Lisburn producer followed by £252 for a 270k Limousin at £700 from a Lisburn farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £200 to £259 for a 226k Charolais at £585 from an Armagh producer.

Male weanlings

Lisburn farmer 264k, £680, £258.00; Lisburn farmer 278k, £700, £252.00; Lurgan farmer 242k, £605, £250.00; Lurgan farmer 264k, £660, £250.00; Armagh farmer 314k, £735, £234.00; Moy farmer 302k, £690, £228.00; Lisburn farmer 346k, £790, £228.00 and Lurgan farmer 314k, £710, £226.00.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 226k, £585, £259.00; Lurgan farmer 258k, £650, £252.00; Lurgan farmer 220k, £540, £245.00; Lurgan farmer 220k, £530, £241.00; Lurgan farmer 222k, £520, £234.00; Armagh farmer 260k, £600, £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 332k, £765, £231.00 and Markethill farmer 352k, £730, £207.00.