Markethill Mart: Top price of £1,325 for 618k heifer

An entry of 500 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, July 21st sold in a steady trade in all rings.

HEIFERS

130 heifers sold readily.

Heavy heifers to a top of £241 per 100 kilos for 506k Limousin at £1,220 from a Portadown farmer followed by £226 per 100 kilos for 526k at £1,190 from a Newry producer.

Top price £1,325 for 618k Charolais for a Tandragee farmer.

Middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £222 for 492k at £1,090 from a Loughgall producer.

Heavy heifers

Portadown farmer 506k, £1,220, £241.00; Newry farmer 526k, £1,190, £226.00; Portadown farmer 546k, £1,210, £222.00; Portadown farmer 502k, £1,110, £221.00; Warrenpoint farmer 540k, £1,175, £218.00; Portadown farmer 618k, £1,325, £214.00; Portadown farmer 548k, £1,170, £214.00; Portadown farmer 564k, £1,185, £210.00 and Portadown farmer 530k, £1,105, £209.00.

Middleweight heifers

Portadown farmer 492k, £1,090, £222.00; Collone farmer 462k, £990, £214.00; Portadown farmer 496k, £1,050, £212.00; Castlewellan farmer 474k, £990, £209.00; Newry farmer 442k, £920, £208.00; Collone farmer 454k, £940, £207.00; Newry farmer 422k, £860, £204.00; Newry farmer 412k, £830, £201.00 and Kilkeel farmer 450k, £900, £200.00.

BULLOCKS

180 bullocks sold in a steady trade.

Good quality heavy bullocks from £190 to £219 for 646k Limousin at £1,415 from a Stewartstown producer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £216 per 100 kilos for 560k at £1220 for a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £214 per 100 kilos for 576k Aberdeen Angus at £1,230.

Middleweight steers from £190 to £206 for 490k at £1,010.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £140 to £165 for 556k at £920 from a Keady farmer.

Forward bullocks

Stewartstown farmer 646k, £1,415, £219.00; Jerrettspass farmer 564k, £1,220, £216.00; Jerrettspass farmer 576k, £1,230, £214.00; Jerrettspass farmer 602k, £1,265, £210.00; Jerrettspass farmer 566k, £1,185, £209.00; Stewartstown farmer 558k, £1,140, £204.00; Hillsborough farmer 620k, £1,265 £204.00; Loughgall farmer 606k, £1,235, £204.00; Stewartstown farmer 536k, £1,085, £202.00 and Loughgilly farmer 570k, £1,140, £200.00.

Friesian bullocks

Tassagh farmer 556k, £920, £165.00; Tassagh farmer 564k, £890, £158.00; Tassagh farmer 552k, £850, £154.00; Tassagh farmer 618k, £950, £154.00; Tassagh faremr 554k, £840, £152.00; Tassagh farmer 532k, £800, £150.00 and Tassagh farmer 536k, £785, £147.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Newry farmer 490k, £1,010, £206.00; Stewartstown farmer 500k, £1,010, £202.00; Newry farmer 450k, £895, £199.00; Portadown farmer 488k, £960, £197.00; Richhill farmer 458k, £885, £193.00 and Lisnadill frmer 484k, £925, £191.00.

WEANLINGS

130 weanlings sold in a steady trade.

Good quality male weanlings sold from £220 to £274 for 234k at £640.

Stronger lots to £259 for 328k Limousin at £850.

Heifer weanlings from £200 to £256 for 254k Charolais at £650.

Male weanlings

Armagh farmer 234k, £640, £274.00; Dungannon farmer 292k, £760, £260.00; Newry farmer 328k, £850, £259.00; Dungnnon farmer 366k, £940, £257.00; Dungannon farmer 372k, £940, £23.00; Banbridge farmer 312k, £755, £242.00; Dungannon farmer 388k, £920, £237.00; Newry farmer 364k, £850, £234.00 and Loughgilly farmer 376k, £870, £231.00.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 254k, £650, £256.00; Aughnacloy farmer 340k, £820, £241.00; Aughnacloy farmer 338k, £800, £237.00; Dungannon farmer 344k, £770, £224.00; Dungannon farmer 326k, £715, £219.00; Tassagh farmer 340k, £705, £207.00 and Glenanne farmer 310k, £625, £202.00.

A very entry of nearly 100 sucklers sold in an excellent demand with outfits selling to £1,830 for a Belgian Blue cow and bull calf others sold at £1,800, £1,750, £1,700 and £1,600.

Several more outfits sold at £1,250 and £1,215 each.