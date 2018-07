Markethill Mart: Top price of £1,375 paid for heifers

An entry of 210 store beef cattle maintained a very strong trade Markethill on Saturday, July 7th.

HEIFERS

Heavy heifers sold in an exceptionally good demand with top of £241 per 100 kilos for 530k Belgian Blue at £1,275 from a Newtownards farmer followed by £230 per 100 kilos for 524k Limousin at £1,205 from a Newtownards farmer.

Top price £1,375 for 620k, £222.

All good quality heifers sold readily from £200 to £225 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £227 for 490k at £1,125 from a Crossgar farmer followed by £215 per 100 kilos for 500k at £1,075 from a Crossgar farmer.

Heavy heifers

Newtownards farmer 530k, £1,275, £241.00; Newtownards farmer 524k, £1,205, £230.00; Newtownards farmer 582k, £1,310, £225.00; Newtownards farmer 592k, £1,325, £224.00; Newtownards farmer 582k, £1,295, £223.00; Newtownards farmer 620k, £1,375, £222.00; Newtownards farmer 598k, £1,325, £222.00; Newtownards farmer 580k, £1,285, £222.00 and Newtownards farmer 602k, £1,330, £221.00.

Middleweight heifers

Crossgar farmer 496k, £1,125, £227.00; Crossgar farmer 500k, £1,075, £215.00; Newry farmer 410k, £860, £210.00; Downpatrick farmer 482k, £1,010, £210.00; Forkhill farmer 416k, £850, £204.00; Markethill farmer 420k, £840, £200.00 and Hilltown farmer 420k, £840, £198.00.

BULLOCKS

Heavy bullocks sold from £200 to £228 for 568k Limousin at £1,295 from a Markethill farmer followed by £221 per 100 kilos for 616k Charolais at £1,360 from a Portadown.

Top price £1,410 for a 640k Limousin £220 per 100 kilos from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality middleweights from £200 to £213 for 460k at £980.

Heavy bullocks

Markethill farmer 568k, £1,295, £228.00; Portadown farmer 616k, £1,360, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 640k, £1,410, £220.00; Markethill farmer 640k, £1,375, £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 610k, £1,310, £215.00; Portadown farmer 616k, £1,300, £211.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 618k, £1,300, £210.00; Portadown farmer 544k, £1,140, £209.00 and Markethill farmer 630k, £1,300, £206.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 460k, £980, £213.00; Portadown farmer 500k, £1,050, £210.00; Armagh farmer 476k, £970, £204.00; Mountnorris farmer 488k, £990, £203.00; Loughgilly farmer 406k, £820, £202.00; Armagh farmer 468k, £945, £202.00; Loughgilly farmer 458k, £920, £201.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 418k, £835, £200.00.

WEANLINGS

110 weanlings returned at steady demand.

Good quality males from £200 to £256 per 100 kilos for 360k at £810 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Heifers from £200 to £240 for 346k at £830 from a Jerrettspass farmer.

Male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 316k, £810, £256.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 310k, £775, £250.00; Armagh farmer 220k, £560, £254.00; Downpatrick farmer 366k, £850, £232.00; Dungannon farmer 372k, £860, £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 384k, £860, £224.00 and Tassagh farmer 386k, £825, £214.00.

Heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 346k, £830, £240.00; Forkhill farmer 330k, £750, £227.00; Armagh farmer 304k, £645, £212.00; Newry farmer 260k, £570, £219.00; Loughgall farmer 290k, £630, £217.00; Markethill farmer 360k, £760, £211.00 and Armagh farmer 356k, £740, £208.00.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1,550 for a Limousin cow and bull calf others sold at £1,310, £1,300 and £1,170 and £1,140.