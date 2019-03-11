Markethill Mart: Top price of £1,425 paid for Charolais

An entry of 650 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, March 9 continued to sell in a very strong trade this despite the decrease in finished cattle prices.

HEIFERS

Good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £150 to £221 per 100 kilos paid for a 564k Charolais at £1,245 from a Dromore farmer.

The same owner sold a 540k Charolais at £1,185, £219.

Top price of £1,425 was paid for a 694k Charolais £205 from a Dungannon producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £233 for 418k Belgian Blue at £975 from a Middletown farmer followed by £221 per 100 kilos for 428k Limousin at £945 from a Rosslea producer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £170 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Dromore farmer 564k, £1,245, £221.00; Dromore farmer 540k, £1,185, £219.00; Dungannon farmer 534k £1,125, £211.00; Derrygonnelly farmer 596k, £1,235, £207.00; Dromore farmer 570k, £1,175, £206.00; Rathfriland farmer 586k, £1,205, £206.00; Dungannon farmer 694k, £1,425, £205.00 and Armagh farmer 582k, £1,195 £205.00.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 418k, £975, £233.00; Lisburn farmer 378k, £855, £226.00; Lisburn farmer 388k, £865, £223.00; Newry farmer 388k, £855, £220.00; Rosslea farmer 428k, £945, £221.00; Dungannon farmer 500k, £1,075, £215.00; Dungannon farmer 484k, £1,015, £210.00 and Rosslea farmer 404k, £845, £209.00.

BULLOCKS

The 160 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heavy bullocks from £190 to £212 per 100 kilos paid for 540k Charolais at £1,145 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by 590k Limousin at £1,245 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Top price bullock £1,425 for a 680k Limousin £209 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £195 to £233 for a 406k Limousin at £945 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £228 per 100 kilos for 454k Limousin at £1,035 from a Forkhill producer.

Heavy bullocks

Katesbridge farmer 540k, £1,145, £212.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 590k, £1,245, £211.00; Newry farmer 648k, £1,355, £209.00; Cullyhanna farmer 682k, £1,425, £209.00; Dromore farmer 668k, £1,395, £209.00; Keady farmer 614k, £1,275, £208.00; Glenanne farmer 514k, £1,065, £207.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 516k, £1,065, £206.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 580k, £1,195, £206.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 406k, £945, £233.00; Cullyhanna farmer 418k, £955, £228.00; Newry farmer 454k, £1,035, £228.00; Newry farmer 420k, £935, £223.00; Newry farmer 404k, £875, £217.00; Cullyhanna farmer 446k, £955, £214.00; Killylea farmer 472k, £1,005, £213.00; Newry farmer 488k, £1,035, £212.00; Richhill farmer 466k, £985, £211.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 498k, £1,025, £206.00.

WEANLINGS

The 260 weanlings continued to sell in an exceptionally strong trade throughout the sale.

Light male weanlings sold from £250 to £313 per 100 kilos paid for a 336k Limousin at £1,055 from an Augher, Co Tyrone farmer.

The same owner received £308 per 100 kilos for 326k Limousin at £1,005.

A Newtownhamilton farmer sold a 216k Charolais at £685 £317 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold from £200 to £257 for 410k Charolais at £1,055 from a Castlewellan farmer.

Heifer weanlings reached £344 per 100 kilos for 320k Limousin at £1,100 from a Markethill farmer followed by £309 per 100 kilos for a 346k Limousin at £1,070 from an Augher, Co Tyrone farmer.

All good quality weanlings from £220 to £270 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Castlewellan farmer 410k, £1,055, £257.00; Poyntzpass farmer 410k, £965, £235.00; Poyntzpass farmer 440k, £950, £216.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 402k, £845, £210.00.

Light male weanlings

Augher farmer 336k £1055 £314.00; Augher farmer 326k £1005 £208.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 216k £685 £317.00; Derrynoose farmer 276k £870 £315.00; Armagh fdaremr 352k £1030 £293.00; Augher farmer 360k £1045 £290.00; Richhill farmer 362k £1000 £276.00; Richhill farmer 280k £810 £289.00; Derrynoose farmer 300k £850 £283.00;

Heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 320k, £1,100, £344.00; Augher farmer 346k, £1,070, £309.00; Collone farmer 334k, £910, £272.00; Newry farmer 338k, £920, £272.00; Keady farmer 364k, £990, £272.00; Richhill farmer 332k, £870, £262.00; Collone farmer 340k, £880, £258.00; Newry farmer 338k, £865, £255.00 and Armagh farmer 360k, £895, £248.00.

A large entry of 50 sucklers sold in a steady demand.

In calf cows sold to £1,140, £1,120 and £1,090 with others from £850 to £1,000.

Outfits sold to a top of £1,400 and £1,260 each.