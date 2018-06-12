Markethill Mart: Top price of £1,435 paid for heavy heifer

A slightly smaller entry of cattle at Markethill on Saturday 9th June sold in probably the best trade so far this year with full ringside of buyers in attendance at both rings.

180 store beef cattle sold in a very strong demand.

HEIFERS

Heavy heifers sold steadily from £210 to a top of £234 per 100 kilos for 590k Charolais at £1,390 from a Tandragee farmer.

Top price £1,435 for a 620k Limousin £231 per 100 kilos from a Crossmaglen farmer.

Several heavy heifers sold from £1300 to £1,420 each.

Heavy Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to a top of £219 per 100 kilos for 430k at £1,490 followed by £610k at £1,350 £219 per 100 kilos from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £231 for 460k Limousin at £1,070 from an Armagh farmer with lightweights to £239 for 314k at £750 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Heavy heifers

Tandragee 594k, £1,390, £234.00; Crossmaglen farmer 622k, £1,435, £231.00; Tandragee farmer 614k, £1,400, £228.00; Dromore farmer 502k, £1,140, £227.00; Tandragee farmer 620k, £1,405, £227.00; Tandragee farmer 618k, £1,390, £225.00; Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 634k, £1,390, £219.00; Tandragee farmer 634k, £1,390, £219.00 and Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 616k, £1,350, £219.00.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 464k, £1,070, £231.00; Armagh farmer 456k, £1,040, £228.00; Banbridge farmer 410k, £920, £224.00; Armagh farmer 496k, £1,090, £220.00; Castlewellan farmer 480k, £985, £205.00 and Banbridge farmer 440k, £890, £202.00.

BULLOCKS

Heavy bullocks sold in an exceptionally good demand to a top price of £1,570 for a 710k Limousin £222 from a Kilcoo farmer.

Several bullocks sold from £1,300 to £1,470 each.

Main demand from £210 to £241 for 520k Charolais at £1,260 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Forward Aberdeen Angus bullocks to £223 per 100 kilos for 502k at £1,170 for a Banbridge farmer followed by £231 for 502k at £1,160 from a Banbridge farmer. Middleweight steers sold steadily from £200 to £246 for 450k at £1,150 from a Loughbrickland farmer.

Fresian bullocks sold to a top of £181 per 100 kilos for a 630k at £1,145 from Tandragee farmer.

Main demand from £150 to £180 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Rathfriland farmer 522k, £1,260, £241.00; Rathfriland farmer 502k, £1,170, £233.00; Lisburn farmer 552k, £1,280, £232.00; Banbridge farmer 502k, £1,160, 3231.00; Banbridge farmer 544k, £1,255, £231.00; Kilcoo farmer 586k, £1,340, £229.00; Kilcoo farmer 656k, £1,470, £224.00; Benburb farmer 526k, £1,175, £223.00; Kilcoo farmer 652k, £1,445, £222.00; Kilcoo farmer 710k, £1,570, £222.00 and Benburb farmer 598k, £1,320, £221.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Loughbrickland farmer 454k, £1,115, £246.00; Loughbrickland farmer 420k, £1,025, £244.00; Castlewellan farmer 498k, £1,190, £239.00; Banbridge farmer 450k, £1,070, £238.00; Banbridge farmer 476k, £1,120, £235.00; Rathfriland farmer 464k, £1,090, £235.00; Rathfriland farmer 456k, £1,070, £235.00 and Castlewellan farmer 498k, £1,135, £228.00.

WEANLINGS

100 weanlings sold in a steady demand with heifer weanlings selling from £210 to £242 for 326k at £790 for a Dungannon farmer followed by £237 for 376k at £890 for a Dromore producer.

Male weanlings sold from £230 to £287 for 242k at £695 from a Loughgall producer.

Heifer weanlings

Dungannon farmer 326k, £790, £242.00; Castlewellan farmer 294k, £700, £238.00; Dromore farmer 376k, £890, £237.00; Dromore farmer 336k, £795, £237.00; Dromore farmer 372k, £865, £233.00; Dromore farmer 366k, £835, £228.00; Dromore farmer 372k, £845, £227.00; Dromora farmer 202k, £455, £225.00 and Dromore farmer 350k, £790, £226.00.

Male weanlings

Portadown farmer 242k, £695, £287.00; Castlewellan farmer 276k, £760, £275.00; Cullyhanna farmer 292k, £800, £274.00; Portadown farmer 288k, £765, £266.00; Cullyhanna farmer 298k, £785, £263.00; Castlewellan farmer 284k, £700, £246.00; Moy farmer 388k, £950, £245.00; Castlewellan farmer 380k, £930, £245.00 and Portadown farmer 332k, £810, £244.00.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,560, £1,450 and £1,420.

Several more from £1,100 to £1,400 each.