Markethill Mart: Top price of £1,440 paid for heifers

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 1st September continued to sell in a very firm demand in all rings.

HEIFERS

In the heifer ring 210 lots maintained a very strong trade for good quality heifers.

Heavy heifers sold steadily from £200 to £235 for 500k Charolais at £1,185 for an Armagh farmer.

Top price £1,440 was paid for 640k from a Dungannon farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £195 to £224 for 448k Aberdeen Angus at £1,005 for a Ballyward farmer followed by £222 per 100 kilos for 440k Limousin at £980 from a Keady producer.

Suitable lightweights sold to £200 to £230 for 370k at £850 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Heavy heifers

Armagh farmer 504k, £1,185, £235.00; Dromore farmer 504k, £1,160, £230.00; Dungannon farmer 642k, £1,440, £224.00; Newtownhamiton frmer 606k, £1,355, £224.00; Benburb farmer 562k, £1,255, £223.00; Benburb farmer 554k, £1,220, £220.00; Armagh farmer 562k, £1,235, £220.00; Dungannon farmer 608k, £1,330, £219.00 and Dungannon farmer 644k, £1,390, £216.00.

Middleweight heifers

Castlewellan farmer 448k, £1,005, £224.00; Dundonald farmer 442k, £980, £222.00; Dundonald farmer 492k, £1,085, £221.00; Castlewellan farmer 454k, £1,000, £220.00; Benburb farmer 464k, £1,000, £216.00; Castlewellan farmer 412k, £880, £214.00; Armagh farmer 464k, £980, £211.00 and Armagh farmer 498k, £1,040, £209.00.

Lightweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 370k, £850, £230.00; Pomeroy farmer 306k, £680, £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 390k, £865, £222.00; Keady farmer 396k, £840, £212.00; Keady farmer 374k, £780, £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 384k, £800, £208.00 and Dromore farmer 400k, £830, £208.00.

BULLOCKS

280 bullocks sold in another exceptionally strong trade.

Good quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £190 to £223 for a 570k Limousin at £1,290 from a Mayobridge producer followed by £221 for 550k Charolais at £1,230 for a Belleek farmer.

Top price £1,450 for 700k Charolais for a Richhill farmer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1,300 to £1,430 each.

Good quality middleweight steers sold in a very strong trade from £200 to £229 for 400k Charolais at £930 for a Portadown farmer followed by £229 for 426k Limousin at £975 from a Banbridge producer.

Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £145 to £163 for 570k at £935 for a Keady farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Mayobridge farmer 578k, £1,290, £223.00; Belleek farmer 556k, £1,230, £221.00; Whitecross farmer 566k, £1,230, £217.00; Belleek farmer 538k, £1,165, £217.00; Belleek farmer 574k, £1,230, £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 676k, £1,420, £210.00; Richhill farmer 668k, £1,400, £210.00; Richhill farmer 618k, £1,290, £209.00 and Katesbridge farmer 672k, £1,400, £208.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 406k, £930, £229.00; Gilford farmer 426k, £975, £229.00; Portadown farmer 442k, £1,010, £229.00; Castlewellan farmer 404k, £920, £228.00; Banbridge farmer 414k, £935, £226.00; Banbridge farmer 472k, £1,060, £225.00; Portadown farmer 424k, £950, £224.00; Banbridge farmer 492k, £1,090, £222.00 and Portadown farmer 416k, £920, £221.00.

Friesian bullocks

Keady farmer 534k, £870, £163.00; Keady farmer 572k, £935, £163.00; Keady farmer 504k, £810, £161.00; Keady famer 628k, £990, £158.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 710k, £1,100, £155.00; Glenanne farmer 582k, £895, £154.00 and Keady farmer 560k, £860, £154.00.

WEANLINGS

190 weanlings returned a steady demand.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £248 per 100 kilos for 236k at £585 from an Armagh farmer.

Stronger heifers to £227 for 326k at £740 from an Annaghmore producer.

Light male weanlings sold from £210 to £260 for 308k Charolais at £800 for a Keady farmer followed by £256 per 100 kilos for 360k Limousin at £920 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Stronger males sold from £200 to £217 for 414k at £900 for a Waringstown producer.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 236k, £585, £248.00; Annaghmore farmer 326k, £740, £227.00; Annaghmore farmer 332k, £740, £223.00; Armagh farmer 248k, £550, £222.00; Crumlin farmer 286k, £600, £210.00 and Armagh farmer 268k, £560, £208.00.

Strong male weanlings

Waringstown farmer 414k, £900, £217.00; Newry farmer 406k, £850, £209.00; Markethill farmer 402k, £830, £206.00; Markethill farmer 416k, £855, £206.00; Markethill farmer 426k, £870, £204.00 and Castlewellan farmer 404k, £810, £200.00.

Light male weanlings

Dromore farmer 308k, £800, £260.00; Newry farmer 360k, £920, £256.00; Newry farmer 394k, £1,005, £255.00; Newry farmer 346k, £860, £249.00; Newry farmer 342k, £840, £246.00; Lurgan farmer 312k, £760, £244.00; Poyntzpass farmer 376k, £890, £237.00 and Dromore farmer 314k, £740, £236.00.

Suckler outfits sold up to £1,420 with others at £1,400, £1,240, £1,230 and £1,200.