Markethill Mart: Top price of £1,525 paid for heifers

An entry of 500 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, November 24th sold in a steady demand in all rings.

HEIFERS

120 heifers sold readily with heavy heifers selling to a top of £222 per 100 kilos for 638k Charolais £1,415 from a Moneymore farmer.

Top price of £1,525 was paid for a 698k Charolais £218 for a Moneymore producer.

All good quality lots sold from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold to a top of £209 per 100 kilos for 462k Limousin at £965 from a Carryduff farmer followed by £206 per 100 kilos for a 396k Limousin at £815 from a Tynan producer.

Heavy heifers

Moneymore farmer 638k, £1,415, £222.00; Moneymore farmer 698k, £1,525, £218.00; Moneymore farmer 622k, £1,355, £218.00; Moneymore farmer 614k, £1,195, £195.00; Tynan farmer 620k, £1,185, £191.00 and Newry farmer 576k, £1,095, £190.00.

Middleweight heifers

Carryduff farmer 462k £965 £209.00; Tynan farmer 396k £815 £206.00; Armagh farmer 450k £905 £201.00; Carryduff farmer 478k £925 £194.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 436k £835 £192.00; Carryduff farmer 466k £885 £190.00;

BULLOCKS

100 store bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality strong bullocks selling from £190 to £209 per 100 kilos for 586k Limousin at £1,225 from a Tynan producer.

Good quality middleweight sold from £200 to £217 per 100 kilos for 454k at £985 from a Caledon producer.

Heavy bullocks

Tynan farmer 586k, £1,225 £209.00; Benburb farmer 530k, £1,075, £203.00; Cullyhanna farmer 532k, £1,075, £202.00; Armagh farmer 506k, £1,015, £201.00; Tynan farmer 516k, £1,035, £201.00; Benburb farmer 594k £1,185, £199.00; Tynan farmer 510k, £1,015, £199.00; Tynan farmer 550k, £1,085, £197.00 and Tynan farmer 540k, £1,065, £197.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Tynan farmer 454k, £985, £217.00; Cullyhanna farmer 444k, £955, £215.00; Tynan farmer 484k, £1,005, £208.00; Armagh farmer 484k, £995, £206.00; Armagh farmer 480k, £985, £205.00; Armagh farmer 432k, £875, £203.00; Armagh farmer 478k, £965, £202.00 and Armagh farmer 444k, £895, £202.00.

WEANLINGS

A large entry of 260 weanling sold in excellent demand with good quality light males selling from £225 to a top of £319 per 100 kilos for 288k Charolais at £920 from an Armagh producer followed by £279 per 100 kilos for 340k Charolais at £950 from an Armagh producer.

Strong male weanlings sold from £190 to £212 for 444k Limousin at £940 from a Richhill farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to a top of £259 for a 332k Limousin at £860 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Strong male weanlings

Richhill farmer 444k, £940, £212.00; Hillsborough farmer 426k, £900, £211.00; Richhill farmer 452k, £940, £208.00; Portadown farmer 424k, £850, £200.00; Poyntzpass farmer 412k, £800, £194.00 and Portadown farmer 416k, £795, £191.00.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 288k, £920, £319.00; Armagh farmer 340k, £950, £279.00; Armagh farmer 322k, £870, £270.00; Armagh farmer 316k, £800, £253.00; Tassagh farmer 256k, £690, £269.00; Tassagh farmer 268k, £700, £261.00; Belleeks farmer 240k, £620, £258.00; Poyntzpass farmer 322k, £810, £252.00 and Armagh farmer 278k, £705, £254.00.

Heifer weanlings

Poyntzpass farmer 322k, £860, £259.00; Belleeks farmer 236k, £580, £246.00; Belleeks farmer 238k, £580, £235.00; Rathfriland farmer 258k, £600, £233.00; Rathfriland farmer 258k, £600, £233.00; Markethill farmer 254k, £580, £228.00; Castlewellan farmer 318k, £685, £215.00; Castlewellan farmer 382k, £815, £213.00 and Keady farmer 382k, £815, £213.00.