Markethill Mart: Top price of £3,050 paid for calved second calver

A dairy dispersal at Markethill on Monday 23rd April sold in a very firm demand for an excellent entry of cows from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Top price was £3,050 paid for a calved second calver a further 11 lots sold from £2,000 to £2,250 each with another 30 cows selling £1,400 to £1,980 each.

CULL COWS

An entry of 130 cull cows on Tuesday 24th April maintained a very strong demand.

Beef bred cows sold from £145 to £172 per 100 kilos for 670k at £1,155.

Friesian cows sold from £120 to £133 per 100 kilos for 690k at £915 followed by £132 per 100 kilos for 866k at £1,145.

Second quality Friesians sold from £90 to £110 and the poorest types from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Banbridge farmer 672k, £1,155, £172.00; Banbridge farmer 590k, £1,005, £170.00; Armagh farmer 702k, £1,155, £165.00; Belleeks farmer 558k, £915, £164.00; Armagh farmer 504k, £815, £162.00; Gilford farmer 592k, £945, £159.00; Markethill farmer 742k, £1,135, £153.00; Newry farmer 546k, £835, £153.00 and Derrynoose farmer 648k, £985, £152.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 690k, £915, £133.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 866k, £1,145, £132.00; Banbridge farmer 666k, £875, £131.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 784k, £1,025, £131.00; Jerrettspass farmer 632k, £825, £131.00; Jerrettspass farmer 742k, £965, £130.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 810k, £1,045, £129.00 and Tassagh farmer 736k, £925, £126.00.

CALVES

175 calves. Good quality bulls sold from £215 to £365 for three week old Simmental.

Good quality heifer calves from £220 to £330 for five week old Aberdeen Angus.

Bull calves

Simmental £365; Belgian Blue £350; Belgian Blue £350; Belgian Blue £280; Belgian Blue £280; Simmental £270; Belgian Blue £265; Fleckvieh £260 and Aberdeen Angus £255.

Heifer calves

Aberdeen Angus £330; Aberdeen Angus £290; Aberdeen Angus £260; Aberdeen Angus £260; Simmental £250; Aberdeen Angus £245; Aberdeen Angus £235 and Aberdeen Angus £230.