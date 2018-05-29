Markethill Mart: Very firm demand for cattle

An increased entry of 530 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 26th May continued to sell in a very firm demand with a large turnout of customers to buy good quality store cattle.

HEIFERS

160 heifers continued to sell in very strong prices with heavy heifers selling to £243 per 100 kilos for 520k at £1,270 from a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £242 per 100 kilos for 542k Charolais at £1,310 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Main demand for good heavy heifers from £210 to £233 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold in an excellent demand.

Good quality heifers selling from £200 to £240 per 100 kilos with a top of £269 for 494k Simmmental at £1,330 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £240 per 100 kilos for 456k Limousin at £1095 from a Castlewellan farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Jerrettspass farmer 522k, £1,270, £243.00; Poyntzpass farmer 542k, £1,310, £242.00; Poyntzpass farmer 612k, £1,425, £133.00; Jerrettspass farmer 532k, £1,230, £231.00; Cullyhanna farmer 508k, £1,170, £230.00; Cullyhanna farmer 562k, £1,280, £228.00; Poyntzpass farmer 598k, £1,360, £227.00; Cullyhanna farmer 520k, £1,180, £227.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 532k, £1,205, £227.00.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 494k, £1,330, £269.00; Castlewellan farmr 456k, £1,095, £240.00; Jerrettspass farmer 464k, £1,105, £238.00; Armagh farmer 474k, £1,105, £233.00; Cullyhanna farmer 448k, £1,010, £225.00; Derrynoose farmer 408k, £915, £224.00; Newry farmer 404k, £890, £220.00 and Derrynoose farmer 468k, £1,000, £214.00.

BULLOCKS

120 bullocks continued to sell in very strong prices particularly good quality grazing type steers.

Main demand for good quality middleweights from £210 to a top of £257 for 382k Charolais at £980 for a Gilford farmer the same owner received £1,000 for 390k Charolais £256.

Several good quality middleweights sold from £240 to £255 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks sold to £237 for 540k Charolais at £1,280 from a Poyntzpass farmer with Aberdeen Angus bullocks selling to £236 for 550k at £1,300 from a Hilltown farmer.

Top price Aberdeen Angus £1,365 for 640k from a Richhill farmer £213 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 540k, £1,280, £237.00; Hilltown farmer 550k, £1,300, £236.00; Hilltown farmer 578k, £1,325, £229.00; Lisburn farmer 606k, £1,365, £225.00; Lisburn farmer 576k, £1,295, £225.00; Hilltown farmer 566k, £1,270, £224.00; Hilltown farmer 536k, £1,195 £223.00 and Lisburn farmer 606k, £1,325, £219.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Gilford farmer 382k, £980, £257.00; Gilford farmer 390k, £1,000, £256.00; Gilford farmer 416k, £1,065, £256.00; Gilford farmer 386k, £985, £255.00; Jerrettspass farmer 378k, £950, £251.00; Gilford farmer 416k, £1,050, £252.00; Poyntzpass farmer 486k, £1,190, £245.00; Collone farmer 410k, £985, £240.00 and Derrynoose farmer 404k, £970, £240.00.

WEANLINGS

220 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Light males sold from £210 to £261 for 312k at £815 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £261 for 376k Limousin at £980 for a Glenanne producer.

Stronger males sold to £245 per 100 kilos for 428k Belgian Blue at £1,050 for a Silverbridge producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to a top of £276 for 228k at £630 from a Glenanne farmer.

The stronger heifers selling to £237 for 350k at £830.

Strong male weanlings

Silverbridge farmer 428k, £1,050, £245.00; Armagh farmer 414k, £985, £238.00; Silverbridge farmer 452k, £1,040, £230.00; Gilford farmer 472k, £1,000, £212.00 and Rostrevor farmer 438k, £900, £205.00.

Light male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 312k, £815, £261.00; Armagh farmer 376k, £980, £261.00; Silverbridge farmer 328k, £800, £244.00; Markethill farmer 344k, £835, £243.00; Newry farmer 362k, £865, £239.00; Markethill farmer 306k, £725, £237.00; Markethill farmer 362k, £850, £235.00 and Markethill farmer 318k, £745, £234.00.

Heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 228k, £630, £276.00; Newry farmer 258k, £665, £258.00; Armagh farmer 294k, £750, £255.00; Armagh farmer 306k, £770, £252.00; Armagh farmer 314k, £775, £247.00; Armagh farmer 312k, £745, £239.00; Loughgilly farmer 350k, £830, £237.00 and Armagh farmer 354k, £820, £232.00.