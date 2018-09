Markethill Mart: Very strong trade for heifers

An entry of 800 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, September 8th sold in a slight firmer trade on the week.

HEIFERS

260 heifers returned a very strong trade.

Top quality heavy heifers selling from £205 to £249 per 100 kilos for 560k Limousin at £1,395 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £235 per 100 kilos for 550k Limousin at £1,305 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Top price £1,405 for 670k Belgian Blue from a Rathfriland farmer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £210 to £241 for 408k Limousin at £985 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £236 for 460k Charolais at £1,095 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 560k, £1,395, £249.00; Cullyhanna farmer 556k, £1,305, £235.00; Cullyhanna farmer 528k, £1,205, £228.00; Cullyhanna farmer 520k, £1,185, £228.00; Cullyhanna farmer 514k, £1,165, £227.00; Tandragee farmer 616k, £1,375, £223.00; Loughgall farmer 554k, £1,235, £223.00 and Rathfriland farmer 506k, £1,125, £222.00.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 408k, £985, £241.00; Cullyhanna farmer 464k, £1,095, £236.00; Cullyhanna farmer 452k, £1,055, £233.00; Cullyhanna farmer 470k, £1,095, £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 452k, £1,015, £225.00; Dungannon farmer 430k, £965, £224.00; Dungannon farmer 464k, £1,035, £223.00; Dungannon farmer 442k, £975, £221.00; Rathfriland farmer 470k, £1,035, £220.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 498k, £1,095, £220.00.

BULLOCKS

A large entry of 310 bullocks met a slightly firmer trade.

Good quality heavy bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £224 per 100 kilos for 530k Charolais at £1,195 from a Portadown farmer followed by £221 per 100 kilos for 670k Charolais at £1,485 for a Tandragee farmer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1,400 to £1,495 with a top of £1525 for a 740k Charolais £204 from a Mayobridge farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold steadily from £200 to £247 per 100 kilos for 456k Charolais at £1,125 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £234 for 460k Charolais at £1,075 from a Newtownhamilton.

Good quality Friesians sold from £145 to 169 for 548k at £925 from a Lisburn farmer.

Top price Friesian £1,135 for 750k £151 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Portadown farmer 534k, £1,195 £224.00; Tandragee farmer 672k, £1,485, £221.00; Tandragee farmer 614k, £1,355, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 604k, £1,325, £219.00; Richhill farmer 650k, £1,415, £218.00; Dromara farmer 560k, £1,205, £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 696k, £1,495, £215.00; Richhill farmer 646k, £1,385, £214.00; Richhill farmer 652k, £1,395, £214.00 and Richhill farmer 672k, £1,435, £214.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 456k, £1,125, £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 460k, £1,075, £234.00; Armagh farmer 418k, £965, £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k, £1,085, £231.00; Loughbrickland farmer 420k, £955, £227.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 434k, £985, £227.00; Tandragee famer 442k, £995, £225.00; Keady farmer 474k, £1,065, £224.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 424k, £945, £223.00.

Friesian bullocks

Lisburn farmer 548k, £925, £169.00; Armagh farmer 526k, £875, £166.00; Armagh farmer 522k, £795, £152.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 750k, £1,135, £151.00; Armagh farmer 522k, £785, £150.00; Poyntzpass farmer 630k, £945, £150.00; Cullyhanna farmer 534k, £795, £149.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 510k, £755, £148.00.

WEANLINGS

200 weanlings met in an exceptionally good demand.

Good quality light male weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £279 for 298k Charolais at £830 for a Waringstown producer.

Stronger males sold from £200 to £239 for 406k at £970 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Top price of £1040 for 450k Charolais £229 from a Silverbridge producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £210 to £256 per 100 kilos for 262k at £670 for a Silverbridge farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 406k, £970, £239.00; Silverbridge farmer 454k, £1,040, £229.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 438k, £1,000, £228.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 460k, £1,030, £224.00; Waringstown farmer 418k, £900, £215.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 418k, £900, £215.00.

Light male weanlings

Waringstown farmer 298k, £830, £279.00; Lisburn farmer 260k, £720, £277.00; Silverbridge farmer 282k, £770, £273.00; Lurgan farmer 256k, £680, £266.00; Loughgilly farmer 338k, £900, £266.00; Collone farmer 362k, £945, £261.00; Aughnacloy farmer 340k, £875, £257.00; Collone farmer 388k, £980, £253.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 398k, £1,005, £253.00.

Heifer weanlings

Silverbridge farmer 262k, £670, £256.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 280k, £700, £250.00; Armagh farmer 318k, £800, £252.00; Silverbridge farmer 354k, £885, £250.00; Crossmaglen farmer 244k, £590, £242.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 312k, £750, £240.00; Armagh farmer 346k, £800, £231.00 and Collone farmer 372k, £860, £231.00.

Good quality suckler outfits sold at £1,550, £1,400 and £1,300 with several more from a £1,000 to £1,280 each.