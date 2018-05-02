Markethill Mart: Young cows and heifers sell to £1,820

An entry of 40 dairy cows at Markethill on Tuesday 1st May included an entry of young cows and heifers from an Armagh farmer which sold to a top of £1,820 paid for a third and fourth calved cows with several more selling from £1,500 to £1,740 each.

A Dromore farmer received £1,500 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS

200 cull cows returned another very firm trade.

Beef bred cows to a top of £183 per 100 kilos for 820k Charolais at £1,515 followed by £180 for a 646k Limousin at £1,165.

Main demand from £140 to £180 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £120 to £136 per 100 kilos paid for 746k at £1,015.

Top price for a Friesian cow £1,055 for 810k at £130 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesian cows from £95 to £110 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £75 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Derrynoose farmer 828k, £1,515, £183.00; Gilford farmer 646k, £1,165, £180.00; Castlewellan farmer 668k, £1,155, £173.00; Cullyhanna farmer 728k, £1,255, £172.00; Poyntzpass farmer 636k, £1,085, £171.00; Cullyhanna farmer 704k, £1,185, £168.00; Dromara farmer 670k, £1,105, £165.00; Dromara farmer 672k, £1,105, £164.00 and Newry farmer 760k, £1,215, £160.00.

Friesian cows

Tynan farmer 746k, £1,015, £136.00; Banbridge farmer 726k, £975, £134.00; Portadown farmer 624k, £835, £134.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 820k, £1,075, £131.00; Killylea farmer 812k, £1,055, £130.00; Jerrettspass farmer 630k, £815, £129.00; Waringstown farmer 628k, £805, £128.00; Loughgilly farmer 632k, £795, £126.00 and Markethill farmer 692k, £865, £125.00.

CALVES

200 calves sold in a very strong demand.

Top quality bull calves to £400 for a six week old Limousin.

All good quality bulls from £230 to £325 each.

Heifer calves sold to a top of £420 for a five week old Limousin followed by £380 for a three week old blue.

All good quality heifers sold steadily from £240 to £315 each.

Heifer calves

Limousin £420; Limousin £400; Belgian Blue £380; Belgian Blue £360; Hereford £340; Hereford £340; Blonde d’Aquitaine £315; Hereford £270; Hereford £255.

Bull calves

Limousin £400; Hereford £325; Hereford £315; Belgian Blue £300; Saler £290; Belgian Blue £280; Belgian Blue £270; Belgian Blue £265; Limousin £260.