Massereene Mart: Buoyant trade for all types of sheep

With good numbers still coming forward to Monday’s prime sheep sales and a buoyant trade for all types, all producers left the sale with pleasing prices.

Spring lambs sold from 536p to 596p paid for a pen of Texels 22.5kg at £134.

Prime hoggets sold from 460p to 513p paid for a pen of Texels 23kg at £118. Heavy lots sold up to £137.

Cast ewes sold up to £128 per head.

SPRING LAMB PRICES

Crumlin producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £134 = 596p. Ballyutoag producer 8 lambs 22kg at £130 = 590p. Nutts Corner producer 5 lambs 20.5kg at £121 = 590p. Ligoniel producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at £130 = 578p. Templepatrick producer 6 lambs 23kg at £131 = 570p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 23kg at £130 = 565p. Ahoghill producer 5 lambs 20.5kg at £110 = 536p.

HOGGETS

Ballinderry producer 5 hoggets 23kg at £118 = 513p. Magherafelt producer 10 hoggets 25kg at £128 = 512p. Carnlough producer 166 hoggets 20.5kg at £104 = 507p. Ballyutoag producer 8 hoggets 23.5kg at £119 = 506p. Moira producer 11 hoggets 23kg at £116 = 504p. Ballinderry producer 21 hoggets 25kg at £126 = 504p. Dundrod producer 44 hoggets 22kg at £110 = 500p. Ballynahinch producer 77 hoggets 23.5kg at £117 = 498p. Lisburn producer 21 hoggets 24.5kg at £120 = 490p. Doagh producer 86 hoggets 24.5kg at £120 = 490p. Lisburn producer 14 hoggets 22.5kg at £110 = 489p. Comber producer 33 hoggets 23.5kg at £115 = 489p. Antrim producer 11 hoggets 25kg at £120 = 480p. Lurgan producer 16 hoggets 21kg at £100 = 476p. Moira producer 3 hoggets 26kg at £123 = 473p. Larne producer 35 hoggets 24.5kg at £115 = 469p. Glenarm producer 4 hoggets 23.5kg at £110 = 468p. Crumlin producer 8 hoggets 22.5kg at £105 = 467p. Randalstown producer 10 hoggets 20kg at £93 = 465p. Aghalee producer 17 hoggets 21.5kg at £100 = 465p. Crumlin producer 102 hoggets 22kg at £102 = 465p. Crumlin producer 28 hoggets 21.5kg at £100 = 465p. Whitehead producer 10 hoggets 25.5kg at £118 = 462p.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Ballywalter producer 15 hoggets 28kg at £137. Dromore producer 16 hoggets 27kg at £134. Tobermore producer 19 hoggets 27kg at £133. Dundrod producer 10 hoggets 30kg at £131. Crumlin producer 3 hoggets 30kg at £130. Aghalee poducer 22 hoggets 28kg at £127. Magherafelt producer 3 hoggets 27kg at £126. Lisburn producer 8 hoggets 28kg at £126. Antrim producer 11 hoggets 27kg at £125. Templepatrick producer 4 hoggets 27kg at £124.

CAST EWES

TEXELS

Glarryford producer single at £128. Aghalee producer 7 at £117. Magheafelt producer 2 at £116. Templepatrick producer single at £110. Greyabbey producer 5 at £110.

SUFFOLK

Ballymoney producer 10 at £122. Glarryford producer single at £118. Greyabbey producer 13 at £106. Antrim producer 17 at £105. Toomebridge producer 2 at £104. Magherafelt producer 2 at £104. Toome producer 8 at £100.

CHAROLLAIS

Templepatrick producer 2 at £116. Bangor producer 4 at £113. Moira producer 4 at £110. Bangor producer 2 at £109.

CROSSBRED

Glenarm producer 10 at £109. Ballyclare producer 2 at £106.

DORSET

Stoneyford producer 2 at £121. Stoneyford producer 7 at £116. Stoneyford producer single at £112. Templepatrick producer 3 at £109.

BLACKFACE

Carnlough producer 10 at £67. Lurgan producer 9 at £65. Dunloy producer 8 at £62. Armoy producer 22 at £55.