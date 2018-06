Massereene Mart: Cast ewes sell to up to £122

A tremendous entry of prime lambs and cast ewes on offer at Monday’s sales with prices lower than last week, but still running between £10 and £12 ahead of last year.

Lightweight lambs selling from 450p to 485p for 23kg at £111.50.

Cast ewes up to £122 for Texels.

Prices: Ballymena producer 7 lambs 23kg at £111.50 = 485p. Aghalee producer 2 lambs 23kg at £110 = 478p. Ballinderry producer 7 lambs 22kg at £104 = 473p. Ballymena producer 25 lambs 20.5kg at £96 = 468p. Crumlin producer 29 lambs 21kg at £98 = 467p. Ballycarry producer 14 lambs 23kg at £106.50 = 463p. Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 22kg at £101 = 459p. Antrim producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £103 = 458p. Cushendall producer 28 lambs 23kg at £105.50 = 459p. Rathkenny producer 3 lambs 24kg at £110 = 458p. Dundrod producer 5 lambs 21kg at £95. = 455p. Carrickfergus producer 26 lambs 23.5kg at £107 = 455p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 23.5kg at £107 = 455p. Moira producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £102 = 453p. Antrim producer 60 lambs 23.5kg at £106.50 = 453p. Antrim producer 21 lambs 21kg at £95 = 452p. Crumlin producer 38 lambs 21kg at £93. = 452p. Ballymena producer 3 lambs 23.5kg at £106 = 451p. Carrickfergus producer 30 lambs 22kg at £99 = 450p. Crumlin producer 30 lambs 20kg at £90 = 450p. Ballinderry producer 8 lambs 22.5kg at £101 = 449p. Cookstown producer 11 lambs 22.5kg at £101 = 449p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 21kg at £94 = 448p. Ballyclare producer 11 lambs 21kg at £94. = 448p. Crumlin producer 18 lambs 21.5kg at £96. = 447p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £100.50 = 447p. Antrim producer 40 lambs 22.5kg at £100.50 = 447p. Newtownards producer 33 lambs 22kg at £98. = 445p. Muckamore producer 12 lambs 22kg at £98 = 445p. Ligoniel producer 6 lambs 23kg at £102 = 444p. Crumlin producer 30 lambs 21kg at £93 = 443p. Ballymena producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £104 = 443p. Crumlin producer 17 lambs 21kg at £93 = 443p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 23kg at £102 = 443p. Aghalee producer 10 lambs 24kg at £106 = 442p. Cookstown producer 34 lambs 19kg at £84 = 442p.

CAST EWES

TEXELS: Crumlin producer single at £122. Greyabbey producer 7 at £120. Ballymena producer 3 at £117. Randalstown producer 2 at £109.

SUFFOLKS: Toome producer 6 at £109. Ballyclare producer 10 at £99. Crumlin producer 11 at £98. Larne producer 2 at £98. Glenarm producer 7 at £97. Cookstown producer 3 at £95.

CHAROLLAIS: Kircubbin Producer 10 at £97. Antrim producer single at £95. Ballymena producer 4 at £90.

CROSSBRED: Lurgan producer 7 at £90. Larne producer 5 at £86. Ballymena producer 20 at £84.

DORSET: Antrim producer 4 at £93. Toome producer 3 at £90. Magherafelt producer 5 at £88.

BLACKFACE: Carnlough producer 5 at £60. Cushendall producer 7 at £55. Larne producer 6 at £51.