Massereene Mart: Cast ewes selling to £105

All classes of prime hoggets and cast ewes met a firmer trade at Monday’s sales.

Lightweight hoggets selling from 390p to 417p paid for a pen of Texels 23.5kg at £98.

Heavy hoggets selling from £95 to £99 for a pen of Texels.

Cast ewes selling to £105 for Texels, Suffolks to £98.

Prices: Glenavy producer 2 hoggets 23.5kg at £98 = 417p. Killinchy producer 22 hoggets 22kg at £90.50 = 412p. Carnlough producer 27 hoggets 22kg at £90 = 409p. Cookstown producer 16 hoggets 23kg at £94 = 409p. Portadown producer 24 hoggets Ballymena producer 10 hoggets 22kg at £89 = 405p. Crumlin producer 6 hoggets 21kg at £85 = 404p.

Heavy hoggets: Crumlin producer 3 hoggets 29kg at £99. Lurgan producer 23 hoggets 28kg at £98. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 29kg at £98. Dunloy producer 16 hoggets 29kg at £98. Kircubbin producer 22 hoggets 28kg at £98. Ballyclare producer 15 hoggets 26kg at £97. Aghalee producer 23 hoggets 28kg at £97. Crumlin producer 21 hoggets 26kg at £97. Antrim producer 44 hoggets 28kg at £97. Portglenone producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £97. Toomebridge producer 47 hoggets 25kg at £96. Antrim producer 36 hoggets 25kg at £95. Armagh producer 29 hoggets 24kg at £95. Dunloy producer 23 hoggets 26kg at £95. Ballymena producer 23 hoggets 26kg at £95. Banbridge producer 9 hoggets 24kg at £95.

CAST EWES: Crumlin producer single Texel at £105. Greyabbey producer 2 Suffolks at £98. Crumlin producer 4 Texels at £96. Crumlin producer 2 Charollais at £90. Crumlin producer 11 Suffolks at £90. Crumlin producer 7 Charollais at £90. Toomebridge producer 11 Suffolks at £90. Toomebridge producer 4 Suffolks at £86. Antrim producer 3 Mules at £82. Lurgan producer 10 Mules at £84.