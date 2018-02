Massereene Mart: Firm trade continues for sheep

With good numbers of prime hoggets still coming forward at Monday's sales and buyers all keen for sheep a firm trade continued.

Lightweight hoggets sold from 410 to 448p per kg for a pen of Texels 23kg at £103.

Heavy hoggets sold from £102 to £109 per head.

Prices: Nutts Corner producer 10 hoggets 23kg at £103 = 445p. Dromore producer 12 hoggets 22kg at £96.50 = 438p. Toomebridge producer 6 hoggets 24kg at £104.50 = 435p. Ballymena producer 19 hoggets 23kg at £101 = 430p. Lurgan producer 38 hoggets 23.5kg at £101 = 430p. Larne producer 4 hoggets 22.5kg at £96.50 = 429p. Ballymena producer 12 hoggets 23.5kg at £100 = 426p. Portaferry producer 30 hoggets 21kg at £89.50 = 426p. Lisburn producer 16 hoggets 22kg at £93.50 = 425p. Ballycarry producer 20 hoggets 22.5kg at £95 = 422p. Crumlin producer 26 hoggets 23.5kg at £98.50 = 419p. Ballycarry producer 18 hoggets 23kg at £96 = 418p. Greenhill producer 11 hoggets 24kg at £100 = 417p. Randalstown producer 24 hoggets 21.5kg at £89.50 = 416p. Glenarm producer 3 hoggets 20kg at £83 = 415p. Muckamore producer 24 hoggets 23kg at £95 = 413p. Crumlin producer 19 hoggets 23.5kg at £97 = 413p. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 23kg at £95 = 413p. Randalstown producer 10 hoggets 21kg at £87 = 414p. Carrowdore producer 4 hoggets 26kg at £107 = 412p. Ballinderry producer 60 hoggets 22kg at £90 = 409p. Ballyutoag producer 44 hoggets 22.5kg at £92 = 409p. Lurgan producer 44 hoggets 24kg at £97.50 = 406p. Ballymena producer 34 hoggets 25kg at £102 = 408p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Banbridge producer 15 hoggets 26kg at £109. Carrowdore producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £109,. Ballyclare producer 16 hoggets 28kg at £108.50. Ballymena producer 16 hoggets 27kg at £108. Ballinderry producer 5 hoggets 28kg at £108. Doagh producer 3 hoggets 30kg at £108. Carrowdore producer 3 hoggets 29kg at £108. Crumlin producer 17 hoggets 30kg at £107. Doagh producer 2 hoggets 28kg at £107. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 32kg at £107. Ballywalter producer 13 hoggets 28kg at £106. Cookstown producer 26 hoggets 27kg at £105. Crumlin producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £105. Dundrod producer single hogget 34kg at £103.

CAST EWES: Crumlin producer 6 Texels at £100. Antrim producer 4 Texels at £100. Greyabbey producer 9 Texels at £100. Portadown producer 14 Suffolks at £97. Ballynure producer 2 Suffolks at £90. Dromore producer 23 Suffolks at £96. Ballyclare producer 10 Suffolks at £86.