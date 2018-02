Massereene Mart: Heavy hoggets sell from £100 to £110

A tremendous entry of prime hoggets and cast ewes were on offer at Monday's sales with a ring full of buyers all keen for sheep resulting in a complete clearance of stock.

Lightweight hoggets selling from 410p to 454p for a pen of Texels 23kg at £103.50.

Heavy hoggets sold from £100 to £110.

In the cast ewe ring Texels sold to £137.

Suffolks to £111 Charollais to £107.

Crossbreds to £82 and Blackface to £50 per head.

Hogget prices: Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 23kg at £103.50 =454p. Lurgan producer 45 hoggets 23.5kg at £105.50 = 449p. Ballyclare producer 6 hoggets 22kg at £98.50 = 448p. Antrim producer 30 hoggets 22.5kg at £99 = 440p. Randalstown producer 3 hoggets 22.5kg at £99 = 440p. Gracehill producer 2 hoggets 23kg at £100.50 = 437p. Randalstown producer 2 hoggets 24.5kg at £107 = 437p. Whitehead producer 25 hoggets 23.5kg at £102.50 = 436p. Randalstown producer 4 hoggets 22.5kg at £98 = 435p. Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 22kg at £95 = 432p. Lurgan producer 10 hoggets 24kg at £103.50 = 431p. Ballyclare producer 10 hoggets 22.5kg at £96.50 = 429p. Antrim producer 21 hoggets 22.5kg at £94 = 427p. Ballymena producer 2 hoggets 23.5kg at £100 = 426p. Ballyclare producer 7 hoggets 22.5kg at £95.50 = 425p. Antrim producer 11 hoggets 25.5kg at £108 = 424p. Lurgan producer 32 hoggets 23kg at £97 = 422p. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 20kg at £82 = 420p. Cookstown producer 18 hoggets 24kg at £101= 421p. Islandmagee producer 3 hoggets 25kg at £104.50 = 418p. Mallusk producer 7 hoggets 23kg at £96 = 417p. Ballyclare producer 17 hoggets 23kg at £96 = 417p. Carnlough producer 50 hoggets 22.5kg at £93.50 = 416p. Ballymena producer 20 hoggets 21.5kg at £89 = 414p. Ballynahinch producer 37 hoggets 23kg at £95 = 413p. Ballyclare producer 11 hoggets 25kg at £103 = 412p. Cookstown producer 25 hoggets 25.5kg at £105 = 412p. Crumlin producer 51 hoggets 23.5kg at £96 = 409p. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 24.5kg at £100 = 408p. Crumlin producer 60 hoggets 24.5kg at £100 = 408p. Ballynure producer 12 hoggets 22kg at £89 = 405p. Dungannon producer 21 hoggets 23kg at £93 = 404p. Larne producer 40 hoggets 24.5kg at £98.50 = 402p. Carrickfergus producer 17 hoggets 23.5kg at £95 = 404p.

Heavy hoggets: Lisburn producer 12 hoggets 28kg at £110. Ballynahinch producer 10 hoggets at £109. Ballymena producer single hoggett 27kg at £108. Muckamore producer 10 hoggets 27kg at £108. Ballinderry producer 28 hoggets 28kg at £108. Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £108. Ballymena producer 27 hoggets 27kg at £107. Comber producer 40 hoggets 25kg at £107.

CAST EWES - TEXEL: Dundonald producer 2 at £137. Dundonald producer 2 at £123. Castledawson producer 4 at £117. Lurgan producer 2 at £107. Greyabbey producer 7 at £105.

SUFFOLK: Greyabbey producer 11 at £111. Armagh producer 7 at £109. Lurgan producer 4 at £105. Cookstown producer 2 at £108. Carrickfergus producer 2 at £97. Dungannon producer 5 at £94. Dungannon producer 2 at £92. Crumlin producer 10 at £90.

CHAROLLAIS: Kells producer 3 at £103. Crumlin producer 7 at £108. Kells producer 2 at £100. Antrim producer 7 at £98. Antrim producer 12 at £96.

CROSSBRED: Cushendall producer 7 at £82. Newtownards producer 19 at £80. Lurgan producer 3 at £78. Carnlough producer 16 at £76.

BLACKFACE: Glenarm producer 14 at £50. Carnlough producer 26 at £50.