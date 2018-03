Massereene Mart: Heavy hoggets sell from £110 to £122.50 per head

A superb trade featured at Monday's sales of pime hoggets for all breeds and weights resulting in a complete clearance with an average of £108.50 per head.

Top quality lightweight hoggets selling from 460p to 532p for a pen of Dorsets.

Heavy hoggets sold from £110 to £122.50 per head.

Prices: Doagh producer 7 hoggets 22kg at £117 = 532p. Cookstown producer 12 hoggets 22kg at £114.50 = 520p. Lurgan producer 11 hoggets 22kg at £113 = 513p. Ballymena producer 12 hoggets 23kg at £117.50 = 510p. Portaferry producer 30 hoggets 23kg at £116 = 505p. Tobermore producer 15 hoggets 21kg at £105 = 500p. Crumlin producer 21 hoggets 24.5kg at £118 = 482p. Ballyclare producer 13 hoggets 22kg at £106 = 482p. Crumlin producer 17 hoggets 23kg at £109 = 474p. Antrim producer 6 hoggets 26kg at £122.50 = 471p. Doagh producer 8 hoggets 26kg at £121= 465p. Crumlin producer 41 hoggets 23.5kg at £109.50 = 465p. Templepatrick producer 30 hoggets 25kg at £115.50 = 462p. Templepatrick producer single hogget 25kg at £115.50 = 462p. Glenavy producer 12 hoggets 23.5kg at £108 = 460p. Dunloy producer 16 hoggets 25.5kg at £116 = 455p. Ballymena producer 4 hoggets 26kg at £118 = 454p. Crumlin producer 8 hoggets 24kg at £109 = 454p. Crumlin producer 24 hoggets 20kg at £90 = 450p. Lurgan producer 29 hoggets 22kg at £98.50 = 448p. Randalstown producer 9 hoggets 25kg at £111 = 444p. Randalstown producer 7 hoggets 21.5kg at £95.50 = 444p. Lurgan producer 42 hoggets 22kg at £97 = 441p. Randalstown producer 13 hoggets 22kg at £97 = 441p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Antrim producer 6 hoggets 26kg at £122.50. Doagh producer 47 hoggets 28kg at £121. Comber producer 52 hoggets 27kg at £120. Crumlin producer 77 hoggets 32kg at £119.50. Carnlough producer 50 hoggets 26kg at £119.50. Dunloy producer 11 hoggets 29kg at £119. Dungannon producer 40 hoggets 26kg at £119. Lurgan producer 34 hoggets 26kg at £118. Randalstown producer 2 hoggets 31kg at £117. Magherafelt producer 23 hoggets 26kg at £117.

CAST EWES TEXEL: Carntall producer 2 at £118. Ballymena producer single at £112. Randalstown producer 5 at £107. Greyabbey producer 10 at £105.

CHAROLLAIS: Antrim producer single at £109. Ballymena producer 7 at £105. Bangor producer 5 at £100. Crumlin producer 7 at £100.

SUFFOLK: Ballymena producer 5 at £105. Cookstown producer 4 at £100. Randalstown producer 2 at £95. Antrim producer 4 at £98. Antrim producer 6 at £95.

CROSSBRED: Dunloy producer 11 at £86. Cairncastle producer 5 at £84. Larne producer 10 at £80.

BLACKFACE: Carnlough producer 19 at £60. Larne producer 12 at £58. Lurgan producer 9 at £55.