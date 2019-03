Massereene Mart: Heavy hoggets sell from £92 to £97 for a pen of Texels

At Monday’s sales of prime hoggets and cast ewes with large numbers of heavy hoggets forward resulting in a slower trade.

Cast ewes sold at similar rates to last week.

Lightweight hoggets selling from 400p to 410p for a pen of Texels 20kg at £82.

Heavy hoggets selling from £92 to £97 for a pen of Texels.

Prices: Ballinderry producer 30 hoggets 30kg at £97. Antrim producer 10 hoggets 25kg at £96. 30 Ballinderry producer 30 hoggets 30kg at £96. Millisle producer 37 hoggets 26kg at £95. Crumlin producer 11 hoggets 27kg at £95. Moira producer 19 hoggets 25kg at £95.50. Crumlin producer 27 hoggets 28kg at £95. Ballinderry producer 24 hoggets 26kg at £95. Ballycarry producer 9 hoggets 27kg at £95. Portaferry producer 50 hoggets 25kg at £95. Dungannon producer 15 hoggets 26kg at £94.50. Ballymena producer 20 hoggets 25kg at £94.50. Dundrod producer 20 hoggets 25kg at £94. Ballynure producer 10 Blackface hoggets 26kg at £93.50. Crumlin producer 90 Blackface hoggets 26kg at £93.Toomebridge producer 40 Blackface hoggets 27kg at £93. Templepatrick producer 12 Mules 27kg at £92. Antrim producer 40 Mules 27kg at £92. Portadown producer 42 Mules 26kg at £92. Carnlough producer 101 Blackface hoggets 24kg at £91.50. Cookstown producer 20 hoggets 20kg at £82 = 410p. Ballymena producer 35 hoggets 21kg at £84 = 400p. Newtownards producer 35 hoggets 22kg at £88 = 400p.

CAST EWES: Greyabbey producer 4 Suffolks at £96. Dungannon producer 3 Suffolks at £92. Dunmurray producer 4 Charollais at £90. Ballinderry producer 7 Suffolks at £92. Ballinderry producer 12 Suffolks at £85. Crumlin producer 21 Suffolks at £84. Kircubbin producer 10 Mules at £80. Crumlin producer 11 Suffolks at £78. Carnlough producer 21 Blackface £55. Ballymena producer 16 Blackface at £52.