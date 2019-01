Massereene Mart: Heavy hoggets sell from £95 to £104 per head

Slightly reduced numbers of prime hoggets and cast ewes forward at Monday’s sales resulted in a very strong demand for all weights.

Lightweight hoggets selling from 390p to 418p for a pen of Dorsets 24kg at £100.50.

Heavy hoggets sold from £95 to £104 per head.

Cast ewes selling to 90 for Suffolks and Dorsets.

Hogget prices: Ballymena producer 6 hoggets 24kg at £100.50 = 418p. Dundrod producer 2 Dorset’s 21kg at £87.50 = 417p. Ballymena producer 31 hoggets 22.5kg at £93 = 413p. Randalstown producer 23 hoggets 22kg at £90.50 = 410p. Antrim producer 12 hoggets 19.5kg at £79.50 = 407p. Whitehead producer 15 hoggets 23.5kg at £94.50 = 402p. Ballinderry producer 39 hoggets. 22kg at £88.50 = 402p. Crumlin producer 15 hoggets 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Ballinderry producer 10 hoggets 24kg at £96 = 400p. Ballycarry producer 8 hoggets 23.5kg at £94 = 400p. Glenarm producer 20 hoggets 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Ballycarry producer 8 hoggets 24kg at £96 = 400p. Dundrod producer 15 hoggets 24kg at £96 = 400p. Moira producer 10 hoggets 24kg at £95 = 396p. Ball earl producer 13 hoggets 23.5kg at £93 = 396p. Larne producer 4 hoggets 24kg at £95 = 396p. Dunadry producer 6 hoggets 22.5kg at £88.50 = 393p. Whitehead producer 35 hoggets 24.5kg at £96 = 392p. Dunadry producer 3 hoggets 21.5kg at £84 = 391p. Randalstown producer 28 hoggets 24.5kg at £96 = 392p. Doagh producer 10 hoggets 23kg at £90 = 391p. Randalstown producer 16 hoggets 22kg at £86 = 391p. Carrickfergus producer 17 hoggets 23kg at £91.50 = 391p. Carrickfergus producer 11 hoggets 20kg at £78 = 390p.

Heavy hoggets: Ballymena producer single hogget 32kg at £104. Kells producer 12 hoggets 27kg at £103. Dunmurray producer 6 hoggets 28kg at £102. Ballywalter producer 26 hoggets 27kg at £101. Dundrod producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £99. Crumlin producer 17 hoggets 26kg at £98.50. Randalstown producer 16 hoggets 27kg at £98. Dundrod producer 22 hoggets 25kg at £98. Ballynahinch producer 38 hoggets 25kg at £97. Ballymena producer 10 hoggets 25kg at £97. Dundrod producer 30 hoggets 25kg at £97. Ballygally producer 22 hoggets 25kg at £96. Templepatrick producer 15 hoggets 26kg at £96. Crumlin producer 23 hoggets 26kg at £96. Dundrod producer 22 hoggets 25kg at £96. Randalstown producer 11 hoggets 25kg at £96.50. Dundrod producer 70 hoggets 25kg at £96. Newtownards producer 42 hoggets 25kg at £95.

CAST EWES: Moira producer 7 Suffolks at £90. Moira producer 3 Dorsets at £90. Glarryford producer Single Dorset at £90. Ahgohill producer 3 Suffolks at £90. Dundrod producer 6 Suffolks at £85. Ballymena producer 2 Dorsets at £84. Crumlin producer 10 Suffolks at £84. Ballymena producer 2 Suffolks at £75. Ballymena producer 5 mules at £70. Newtownards producer 8 mules at £79. Armoy producer 10 Blue Leicester at £75. Armoy producer 5 Blue Leicester at £70.