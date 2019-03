Massereene Mart: Heavy hoggets sell from £96 to £102

At Monday’s sale of hoggets and cast ewes, lightweights met a keen trade trade selling from 385p to 420p for a pen house fed Blackface 22.5kg at £94.50.

Heavy hoggets met a slower trade selling from £96 to £102.

In the cast ewe ring Continentals meeting the best trade selling from £90 to £115.

Prices: Carnlough producer 115 hoggets 22.5kg at £94.50 = 420p. Ballycarry producer 17 hoggets 21.5kg at £90 = 419p. Antrim producer 50 hoggets 21.5kg at £89 = 414p. Randalstown producer 9 hoggets 21.5kg at £89 = 414p. Crumlin producer 19 hoggets 24kg at £99 = 412p. Crumlin producer 5 hoggets 21.5kg at £87 = 405p. Randalstown producer 14 hoggets 23kg at £93 = 404p. Larne producer 10 hoggets 23kg at £92.50 = 402p. Crumlin producer 9 hoggets 23kg at £92 = 400p. Randalstown producer 10 hoggets 20kg at £80 = 400p. Whitehead producer 24 hoggets 23.5kg at £94 = 400p. Antrim producer 47 hoggets 24.5kg at £98 = 400p. Crumlin producer 5 hoggets 25.5kg at £102 = 400p. Portadown producer 42 hoggets 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Ballymena producer 12 hoggets 21kg at £85.50 = 398p. Larne producer 4 hoggets 25kg at £99 = 396p. Randalstown producer 4 hoggets 24kg at £94 = 392p. Comber producer 24 hoggets 24.5kg at £96 = 392p. Ballymena producer 17 hoggets 23kg at £90 = 391p. Crumlin producer 6 hoggets 24.5kg at £95 = 388p. Antrim producer 20 hoggets 24.5kg at £95 = 388p. Crumlin producer 15 hoggets 24.5kg at £95 = 388p. Crumlin producer 6 hoggets 24.5kg at £95 = 387p. Carrickfergus producer 17 hoggets 23.5kg at £91 = 387p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Crossgar producer 29 hoggets 27kg at £102. Ballymena producer 23 hoggets 26kg at £101. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 30kg at £100. Glenavy producer 2 hoggets 28kg at £100. Randalstown producer 20 hoggets 26kg at £100. Ballinderry producer 20 hoggets 29kg at £100. Antrim producer 4 hoggets 28kg at £100. Ballinderry producer 17 hoggets 27kg at £99. Templepatrick producer 24 hoggets 28kg at £99. Dromara producer 17 hoggets 26kg at £98.50. Crumlin producer 15 hoggets 26kg at £98.50. Crumlin producer 11 hoggets 26kg at £98. Cookstown producer 49 hoggets 26kg at £98. Antrim producer 23 hoggets 25kg at £98. Crumlin producer 61 hoggets 27kg at £97.50. Crumlin producer 54 hoggets 27kg at £97. Crumlin producer 40 hoggets 25kg at £96. Crumlin producer 12 hoggets 27kg at £97. Doagh producer 30 hoggets 27kg at £96.

CAST EWES: Glenavy producer 5 Texels at £115. Crumlin producer 10 Texels at £111. Antrim producer 10 Texels at £109. Crumlin producer 2 Texels at £106. Cookstown producer 4 Charollais at £103. Antrim producer 2 Texels at £96. Antrim producer 2 Suffolks at £94. Ballinderry producer 7 Suffolks at £93. Antrim producer 5 Mules at £93. Ballymena producer 12 Blackface at £55.